Geneva West Chamber director Sally South retiring; search process now underway for replacement

While she's relished her new position as executive director of the Geneva West Chamber of Commerce, Sally South found the recently presented opportunity to be a dedicated full-time grandma too irresistible to pass up.

"Sally has decided to retire and spend time with her grandson," said Geneva West Chamber Board President Marcia Blimbergs.

South was quick to note that her impending departure at the end of April has nothing to do with the chamber and everything to do with family ties.

"The good news is there's nothing wrong here," she said. "I have the opportunity to be a stay-at-home grandma for the summer and hang out at the pool with my 4-year-old grandson. I don't want to miss that opportunity. He's gonna be starting school and he'll be too busy for me."

South, who moved to Lake Geneva with her husband in May 2021, began her new position as executive director of the Geneva West Chamber on Dec. 13, replacing Becke Connelly, who now serves as general manager at Comfort Suites Lake Geneva West. South will retire at the end of this month.

South previously ran the Chain O' Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce in Richmond, Ill. for 4-1/2 years, serving the communities of Richmond, Spring Grove and Fox Lake in McHenry and Lake counties.

South said a search is underway by the chamber board to hire a new full-time executive director "to start as soon as possible" for the 160-member organization, which serves Fontana, Williams Bay and Walworth, as well as Elkhorn, Delavan and across the state line in Illinois. The Geneva West Chamber is a separate organization from VISIT Lake Geneva, a Lake Geneva-based chamber of commerce that also serves as a regional tourism bureau.

"I am here until the end of April, so we would like if somebody could start prior to the end of April so I could show them the ropes a little bit," South said.

The responsibility of the executive director is to run the day-to-day operation of the chamber.

"I think it would be great to find somebody who likes to wear many, many hats," South said. "Being the executive director, you have to do everything here basically - the marketing, the sales, the promotion, the events coordinator, the bookkeeper, customer service. It's a 'many hat' position. I think people would be amazed at how fun and diverse every day is."

While only in the position a short time, South said she will leave with many happy memories of her time at the Geneva West Chamber.

"The best part is the members," she said. "Everybody loves this chamber. They're so drawn to this chamber. The board is great. We're working with all the municipalities - Walworth, Fontana, Williams Bay. Everything is going well here."

The executive director vacancy at the Geneva West Chamber is the fourth since November 2019, when then executive director Cherie Setteducate announced her resignation after more than four years in the position to join a new business partnership. Setteducate was succeeded briefly as executive director by Greg Gaskins, who resigned in May 2021, replaced by Connelly.

Despite the leadership turnover, South said the transitions between the executive directorships have been smoothly "cohesive," leaving the organization in a strong position to provide seamless services to both its members and communities.

"I don't think the members are feeling this is a rocky boat or anything like that," South said. "The members are still enjoying all their benefits."

