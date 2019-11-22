Geneva West chamber of commerce executive director moving on

FONTANA — The chamber of commerce for businesses on the west side of the Lake Geneva region is looking for new leadership.

Cherie Setteducate has announced her resignation after more than four years as executive director of the Geneva Lake West Chamber of Commerce.

Setteducate, who is leaving to join a new business partnership, is credited with expanding the chamber’s membership and also growing some of its signature events.

Marcia Blimbergs, president of the chamber board, said Setteducate has never passed up a chance to recruit new members, even when she is just shopping on her own.

“She always had her chamber hat on,” Blimbergs said.

Setteducate, whose last day on the job is Dec. 4, is joining a business based in the town of Linn called Fresh Salad Club, which delivers homemade salads to customers.

Setteducate said she is sad to be leaving the chamber of commerce, but she feels good about what she has accomplished in the organization.

“I really, really love what I’ve done with the chamber,” she said. “I’ve really taken the job and made it my own.”