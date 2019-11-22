Geneva West chamber of commerce executive director moving on

FONTANA — The chamber of commerce for businesses on the west side of the Lake Geneva region is looking for new leadership.
Cherie Setteducate has announced her resignation after more than four years as executive director of the Geneva Lake West Chamber of Commerce.
Setteducate, who is leaving to join a new business partnership, is credited with expanding the chamber’s membership and also growing some of its signature events.
Marcia Blimbergs, president of the chamber board, said Setteducate has never passed up a chance to recruit new members, even when she is just shopping on her own.
“She always had her chamber hat on,” Blimbergs said.
Setteducate, whose last day on the job is Dec. 4, is joining a business based in the town of Linn called Fresh Salad Club, which delivers homemade salads to customers.
Setteducate said she is sad to be leaving the chamber of commerce, but she feels good about what she has accomplished in the organization.
“I really, really love what I’ve done with the chamber,” she said. “I’ve really taken the job and made it my own.”
The Fontana-based organization includes more than 160 member businesses in Williams Bay, Fontana and Walworth, as well as Elkhorn, Delavan and across the state line in Illinois.
It is a separate organization from VISIT Lake Geneva, a Lake Geneva-based chamber of commerce that also serves as a regional tourism bureau.
Setteducate was new to the region and had never before worked in such a position when she joined the chamber in July 2015. A former real estate agent, she was working at the time as a school office administrator in Illinois.
Becke Connelly, vice president of the chamber board, said the organization rolled the dice on the unproven new hire.
“We took a gamble,” Connelly said. “But there was some spark about her.”
Setteducate has since brought new businesses into the chamber as members, partnered with other business groups on educational programs, and increased participation in the chamber’s annual golf outing and its citizen of the year awards.
In the past year alone, the chamber’s membership has increased by 15 new businesses.
“People wanted to be part of our chamber,” Blimbergs said. “That was because of her.”
Earlier leaders of the organization were also successful, Connelly said. But she added: “Cherie took it to the next level.”
At Fresh Salad Club, Setteducate will be joining a friend, Laura Kelsey, who started the member-based food delivery business about a year ago. Setteducate will work in sales and marketing to expand the food-delivery business.
Kelsey has created a unique concept in Fresh Salad Club, Setteducate said.
“She’s got a really focused vision,” Setteducate said. “So I’m excited to help her grow.”
Her last day at the chamber on Dec. 4 is the same day as the organization’s holiday member event at the Abbey Resort in Fontana.
The chamber’s board of directors already has started reviewing applications for a new executive director.
Officials want to take advantage of having Setteducate around a few more weeks so that she can offer her successor training and orientation.
“We’ll not miss a beat,” Blimbergs said.
Board members said Setteducate will be tough to replace, but they are glad that she will remain in the region in her new business venture. Blimbergs said officials even plan to name Setteducate to the chamber’s board of directors.
“It’s a huge loss, but we’re very happy for her,” Blimbergs said. “And we’re happy that she’ll continue to be a part of the organization.”