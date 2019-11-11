Genoa City adjusts to loss of municipal court

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“They do not have the cost of having the municipal court, but they are still receiving the revenue from the tickets,” she said.

In the last 10 or 15 years, the village collected about $200,000 in court fines.

The change to the circuit court system officially began in April.

Genoa City Police Chief Joseph Balog, whose department issues many of the citations, considers the transition to a new court system to be a work in progress.

Balog said officials are still working bugs out of the system.

“Things are going a bit smoother than when we first started,” he said.

Under the new arrangement, the village no longer can collect fines at the police department or through the village’s website.

The village depends on the court revenue to fund its budget, and officials are unsure of the impact the change will have on the 2020 budget.

Antti, however, said the old municipal court failed to implement modern recording software, as requested by the village board, and failed to consistently deliver reports on overdue fines.