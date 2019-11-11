Genoa City adjusts to loss of municipal court

GENOA CITY — A year after disbanding the village’s municipal court, Genoa City officials are pleased with the service they are getting on cases prosecuted in Walworth County Circuit Court.
“It was a good thing to get rid of,” Village President Bill Antti said.
The village board voted last November to dissolve the municipal court, citing inefficiencies in tracking, reporting and collecting payments on fines assessed against court defendants.
The municipal court handled about 50 cases a month for non-criminal ordinance and traffic violations ranging from barking dog complaints to drunken driving offenses.
All of those cases now are handled at the Walworth County Circuit Court in Elkhorn.
Circuit Clerk Kristina Secord said Genoa City is the only municipality she is aware of that has disbanded its municipal court and switched to the state court system to handle its local cases.
To handle the influx of new municipal cases, Secord said, court administrators have created a regular time slot on Wednesdays to hear Genoa City cases alongside traffic cases.
Secord said the workload has not created a significant new burden for court officials.
The village is collecting approximately the same amount of revenue from fines as it got from municipal court, she said.
“They do not have the cost of having the municipal court, but they are still receiving the revenue from the tickets,” she said.
In the last 10 or 15 years, the village collected about $200,000 in court fines.
The change to the circuit court system officially began in April.
Genoa City Police Chief Joseph Balog, whose department issues many of the citations, considers the transition to a new court system to be a work in progress.
Balog said officials are still working bugs out of the system.
“Things are going a bit smoother than when we first started,” he said.
Under the new arrangement, the village no longer can collect fines at the police department or through the village’s website.
The village depends on the court revenue to fund its budget, and officials are unsure of the impact the change will have on the 2020 budget.
Antti, however, said the old municipal court failed to implement modern recording software, as requested by the village board, and failed to consistently deliver reports on overdue fines.
“The good thing about the whole thing,” he said of the change, “is that we stand the chance of collecting the fines that are levied now.”