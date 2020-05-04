Genoa City changing Memorial Day celebration

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the Memorial Day observation in Genoa City will be a little different this year.

The American Legion Sponholtz-Deignan Post 183 will not have its traditional observation at Brookwood Elementary School, which is closed under an order from the governor.

However, the Legion will continue its wreath casting service at 332 Fellows St.

Ed Duesing, of the legion, is asking that people who want to observe Memorial Day come and park their cars facing Nippersink Creek.

Duesing is hoping for people to have their car windows open. Speakers will be set up so everyone can hear the Memorial Day observation.

The pot luck lunch, which is typically held, has also been cancelled.

Duesing hopes the Legion can return to its normal observation next year.