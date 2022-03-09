Genoa City Joint 2 School District cites inflation, decreased state aid as reasons for referendum

Genoa City Joint 2 School District held the first of its three planned referendum information sessions last Friday, March 4, in advance of the April 5 spring general election.

The 11:30 a.m. information session, held at Brookwood Middle School in conjunction with a community luncheon with school administrators and board members, drew around a dozen attendees.

The operational referendum question before district voters on April 5 seeks authorization for the district to exceed its state-mandated revenue limit specified by Section 121.91 of the Wisconsin Statutes by $800,000 per year for a period of three years, beginning in 2022-2023 school year and ending in the 2024-25 school year, for non-recurring purposes to sustain educational programming and school district operations.

Genoa City Joint 2 School District, with a current enrollment of 485 students, encompasses two schools — Grades 4K-3 Brookwood Elementary School and Grades 4-8 Brookwood Middle School. Students in Grades 9-12 living within the district attend Badger High School in Lake Geneva.

District makes its casePresenters at the 40-minute information session included district superintendent Kellie Bohn, elementary principal Luke Braden, middle school principal Tori Franz, district digital expansion director Helen Xiong and veteran 22-year district educator Mary Ellen Kanthack.

An April 2021 operating referendum question seeking to exceed revenue limits for a period of three years — $500,000 the first year, $700,000 the second year and $900,000 the final year — was defeated by a 42 vote margin.

“The changing amount was to minimize the tax impact,” Bohn said. “Last year, there would have been a tax impact, about a 25-cent increase in the mill rate during the time of that operational referendum. This year, there is not a tax impact because of some refinancing of debt that we were able to do last spring when interest rates were so low, which enables us to pass a referendum without having to raise the taxes. I think the important thing is there’s no tax impact with this referendum. This referendum gives members of our school community the opportunity to ensure high quality instruction and education for the kids in this community at no cost to them.”

Bohn noted that in the wake of the failure of last year’s referendum, the district sought feedback from the community and “took a number of actions,” including several joint projects between the Village of Genoa City and the school district “to really unite and engage both school and community” — a touch-a-truck event and the creation of a joint Genoa City News newsletter, now in its third edition. Bohn added that the district also conducted a fall community survey and held two school board listening sessions with district residents.

“We’re really trying to step up our level of responsiveness and feedback,” Bohn said, adding that the district also created more opportunities for community members to use the district’s facilities as Covid-19 restrictions eased, including a weekly Sunday open gym and community use of the fitness center on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Inflation, running at 7.5% for the 12 months ended January 2022, the highest since February 1982, is a major driver behind the operational referendum push to exceed the district’s state-mandated levy limits.

“State funding does not keep pace with the rate of inflation, which means that there is a growing disparity between our revenue and our increasing fixed expenses,” Bohn said. “An operational referendum . . . is meant as a way to ask our taxpayers the fill the gap that’s created as inflation starts to rise and our state aid is declining . . . due to declining enrollment. It’s really putting money into our budgets so that we’re able to sustain the level of programming for our students and maintenance for our facilities. Right now, our schools are really lucky to have small class sizes, well-maintained facilities, high-quality materials for our students. In order to be able to sustain those, it’s critical that we pass the operating referendum.”

Genoa City Joint 2 School District enrollment has been “steadily declining” for “at least the last five years” according to Bohn, with enrollment most recently dropping from 502 students last year to 485 students during the current school year.

“Our [state] funding formula is based on enrollment and our enrollment is declining and that affects our finances — less dollars coming in to support the overall district,” Brookwood Elementary’s Braden elaborated in his portion of the information session presentation, noting eighth grade classes graduating on to Badger have been larger than incoming 4K classes due to “a lack of housing availability.”

Bohn noted declining enrollment is affecting districts elsewhere as well.

“It’s not unique to Genoa City,” she said. “There’s declining enrollment districts all over Wisconsin.”

Braden said the district has been “frugal,” cutting back expenses where possible.

“We’ve reduced or eliminated ongoing expenses that do not impact programming and student learning, but the reality of it is we can only cut back so much,” Braden said, noting district needs including serving a growing special needs population, meeting a faster pace of technological change and continuing a longstanding district emphasis on smaller class sizes.

Additionally, Braden noted that as one of the lower-spending school districts in Wisconsin when the state-mandated revenue caps were put in place in 1993, Genoa City Joint 2 has long been at a financial disadvantage.

“When we start off as a low spending district and we’re capped at how much we can raise as time goes on, we’re staying behind other district’s spending because we can’t catch up to where they are because of those caps that are in place,” he noted. “Being financially responsible in the past, and then they put caps on us, has negated our ability to catch up with other communities and other schools without going to referendum.”

If approved by voters on April 5, Xiong said the additional annual revenues from the operational revenue would allow the district to maintain its small class sizes, increase both intervention and special education support for students, continue to provide a variety of related arts classes for all students and offer a wide array of elective classes for older students.

“This vote will help support this,” she said. “We ask for your help, We ask for you to show your dedication and commitment to our schools. Thank you, thank you, for your commitment to our school and for your support and dedication.”

Calling it “absolutely vital” to have up-to-date curriculum for students and the ability to offer various “very important” academic enrichment activities including the conservation-oriented Science on Saturday program, an agriculture education community garden feeding “fifty-some” local families, and the middle school’s “built from the ground up” theater program, Kanthack, a 2017 Kohl Fellowship award winner and 2018 Wisconsin Teacher of the Year. encouraged district residents to support the district’s proposed operational referendum.

“I am looking forward to people getting out and voting and supporting, again, this very, very important part of our community,” she said. “I really encourage you to get out there and spread the message within the community — how strong we are, how great our teachers are, the programs we have here and how we need to keep it going.”

Franz, eight months into her first year with the district, spoke to the strengths of the district, calling it “a really important message to get across.”

“We have such warm and wonderful people here in the district,” Franz said. “I could tell that right from square one when I did my interview. I knew immediately I wanted to be a part of Brookwood. We have some of the best teachers in the state working in this district. I can say that with certainty. We are a community of doers here. Our teachers and staff are people that will stop at nothing to do what is best for students. They consistently show up for kids. These are people who are the best at what they do and I’m confident in saying that. I’ve been in a number of districts. It’s impressive what we have here. It’s very special. I hope everybody comes out and votes on April 5 . . . so we can continue to provide a phenomenal education for these students.”

Closing out the information session, Bohn said it was critical for attendees to become “ambassadors” for the district’s operating referendum, not only for getting out the vote on April 5th, but also for being a facilitator for getting questions answered.

“When you hear of questions, send them our direction, send them to the information session, have them give me a call or email,” Bohn said. “I think the best tool that we have in our toolbox is to really make sure that people go into the April 5 election informed and ready to vote.”

Among those attending the information session was Genoa City resident Kristina Nast, who has three children attending district schools.

“I think they did a great job,” she said of the presentation. “I would suggest people definitely come to these sessions to get the information they need to vote on April 5.”

Additional sessions planned

The district is planning two additional referendum information sessions on Tuesday, March 15 and Tuesday, March 22, both to be held at 7 p.m. at Brookwood Middle School, 1020 Hunter’s Ridge Dr.

Bohn said the district plans an online option for the upcoming information sessions. Details will be posted on the district website, genoacityschools.org.

For more information, district residents are encouraged to contact Bohn at 262-279-1053 or Kellie.Bohn@gcj2.k12.wi.us.

