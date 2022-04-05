Genoa City Joint 2 School District operating referendum passes 319-294; Druszczak, Larson win school board race

The Genoa City Joint 2 School District figured prominently on the ballot in the Village of Genoa City, the Village of Bloomfield and Town of Bloomfield on April 5, as voters Tuesday decided the fate of a district operating referendum question and filled two school board seats from a contested three-candidate field.

In complete unofficial 8:50 p.m. April 5 vote totals from the Walworth County Clerk's Office, the operating referendum question passed on a 319-294 vote, and incumbent Karen Druszczak and challenger Vicki Larson were the winners of the school board race.

The Grades 4K-8 school district currently serves 480 students between Grades 4K-3 Brookwood Elementary School and Grades 4-8 Brookwood Middle School, both in Genoa City.

Referendum

Highlighting the ballot was the district's operational referendum question, which sought voter authorization for the district to exceed it's state-mandated revenue limit specified by Section 121.91 of the Wisconsin Statutes by $800,000 per year for three years, beginning in the 2022-23 school year and ending in the 2024-25 school year, for non-recurring purposes to sustain educational programming and school district operations.

Pinched by sharply-rising inflation and declining state aid due to shrinking enrollment, the additional annual revenues from the operating level will allow the district to maintain small class sizes, increase both intervention and special education support for students, continue to provide a variety of arts classes for all students and offer an array of elective classes for older students.

District administrator Kellie Bohn was "super excited" the referendum passed.

"We're so fortunate to be in a community that supports our schools," she said. "I want to say thank you to all of our school community that got out and voted and really encouraged their friends and neighbors to get out and vote. The success of this referendum will enable us to continue to provide high quality education for the children in the Genoa City School District. We're very excited."

School board race

Three candidates were on the ballot to fill two seats on the Genoa City Joint 2 School District board - incumbent Karen Druszczak and challengers Melanie Hess and Vicki Larson.

Incumbent school board member Jaye Tritz, a 25-plus year board veteran, filed a Declaration of Non-Candidacy due to a move out of state.

Larson, 46, assistant superintendent of Harvard Community Unit School District 50, a Pre-K-12 school district in Harvard, Ill., was the top vote-getter with 314 votes.

Incumbent Drusczcak, 72, a retired teacher, placed second with 288 votes, securing re-election.

Challenger Melanie Hess, with 197 votes, place third.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.