Genoa City Lions Club switching annual event to Bingo Days

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

Thornburgh said the group focused on bingo because it was a popular attraction.

“At 9 p.m. when the band started playing, there were about 50 people out front to watch the band, and I had about 120 people playing bingo,” Thornburgh said.”

Rhonda Keenan, owner of 332 Fellows Bar and Grill, thinks that the Bingo Days will attract not just people from Genoa City, but from out of town as well.

“I definitely think that it will bring people to the area because of the bingo,” Keenan said. “We have had people from Fox Lake and Antioch would stop here and go to the park, or just come up here for the bingo.”

The Genoa City Lions Club holds bingo events at the bar twice a month. The bingo nights typically draw 30 to 80 people.

“I think that they will get more people in terms of families and groups of people to do it in terms of when it is at the park,” Keenan said.

The Lions Club, which formed in 1960, organized and ran the festival to raise money for community improvement work.

The club refurbished a pair of bridges that cross the Nippersink Creek in Veterans Park on Highway H. The club also has helped build and maintain the playground, skate park and pavilion in that same area.

“They have done projects within the village, and they have done things to improve the village,” Antti said of the impact the Lions Club has had.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.