Genoa City looks to generate buzz with “No Mow May” initiative to increase pollinator populations

Looking to turn Genoa City’s manicured residential lawns into an ecologically beneficial feast for struggling populations of native early spring pollinators, the Genoa City Village Board on April 11 approved a resolution proclaiming “No Mow May” in the 2,995-resident community.

A conservation-minded community science initiative first popularized in Great Britain, No Mow May encourages property owners to defer their first lawn mowings until June 1, with a goal of providing pollinator-friendly early season habitat and foraging resources, such as flowering native white clover, violets and dandelions, for pollinators increasingly challenged by urbanization, pesticide use, habitat loss and climate change.

According to the Tucson, Ariz.-based nonprofit Center for Biological Diversity, nearly one in four native bee species in North America is imperiled and at increasing risk of extinction.

Participation in No Mow May, while encouraged, is voluntary.

During No Mow May observances, participating communities suspend their enforcement of tall-grass and noxious weeds rules for the month. As part of its No Mow May resolution, Genoa City is suspending Village Ordinance Chapter 205, Article II governing lawn maintenance for the duration of May, after which ordinance enforcement goes back into effect June 1.

“As we’ve evolved in our understanding of the environment and best ways to alleviate the decline of pollinators, there has been this No Mow May adoption,” said Genoa City Clerk-Treasurer Kathryn Dennis.

She noted more than a dozen Wisconsin communities will be observing “No Mow May,” which came to the U.S. in 2020 when Appleton became the first U.S. city to adopt the concept. The Appleton Common Council recently voted to make No Mow May permanent in the 72,623-resident community.

Wisconsin communities participating in No Mow May include Appleton, Ashland, Egg Harbor, Fort Atkinson, Greenfield, Green Bay, New Holstein, La Crosse, Oshkosh, Stevens Point and Wisconsin Rapids among others.

The ecology-minded No Mow May movement has also spread to pollinator-friendly communities in other states, including Edina, Minn., Ann Arbor, Mich., Ames, Iowa, Rockland City, Me., Livingston, Mont. and Saratoga Springs, NY.

A like-minded but shorter No Mow ‘Til Mother’s Day initiative, meanwhile, has been green-lighted in Glenview and Westmont, Ill.

“We understand that pollinators are over-wintering on dead leaves and brush and those types of things that we, as property owners, tend to leave behind until we clean it up in the spring,” Dennis told the village board. “And then when we’re cleaning those things up in the spring we’re disrupting them and they’re not able to keep their numbers up and that’s part of the decline that we’re seeing with bees and other pollinators. As part of helping them establish their emergent period in the spring, there’s an opportunity to educate our residents and encourage them to participate as well — to just leave the brush be, don’t mow, in May. It sounds like a great idea. I’m 100% for it.”

Genoa City Public Works Director John Cole, while expressing a few concerns about potential citizen complaints about No May Mow participants and possible post-No Mow May impacts on the department including grass-clogged storm sewer catch basins and the need for more frequent street sweeper operations from homeowners blowing tall grass cuttings into the street to avoid lawn “hedgerows,” was nevertheless supportive of the No Mow May proposal.

“I get it,” he said. “It makes sense. I’m okay with it.”

Dennis said research shows No Mow May efforts are proving beneficial to pollinators, as well as other species.

“If you prolong even a week or two into May before you start yard clean-up and mowing, it doubles the pollinator population in your area,” she noted. “And so if you can go the whole month, you’re talking about a significant increase in those opportunities. And not just bees. It’s also moths and birds and other seed-spreaders. It’s not just pollination.”

The board vote in favor of implementing No Mow May in Genoa City was unanimous.

Other news

In other developments at the April 14 meeting, the Genoa City Village Board approved:

Placement of traffic-slowing speed bumps, beginning May 1, on Fellows Road, Meadows Drive near Teal Trail and Mallard Lane, and Hunters Ridge Drive at Highland Avenue. The speed bump placements on Fellows Road is new this year.

A resolution appointing Dennis as Genoa City’s authorized representative for federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.

The hiring of Frank Napolitano and Kevin Blaha for Department of Public Works operator positions.

Reappointment of William Connors to the Bloomfield-Genoa City Fire Commission for a term running from April 15, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2027.

