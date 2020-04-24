Genoa City man accused of stealing $3,000 from his grandmother

GENOA CITY — A man who allegedly told police, “He needed cash and it was easy,” has been charged with stealing more than $3,000 from his grandmother with dementia.
Ryan C. Kyburz, 37, of Genoa City, has been charged with identity theft-financial gain and theft-movable property less than $5,000, both felonies.
If convicted, he could face a combined nine years and six months in prison.
According to a criminal complaint issued April 15 by the Walworth County district attorney, Kyburz took personal checks from his grandmother and forged her signature on checks payable to himself.
Family members told police that the grandmother has dementia, but that she did not give Kyburz permission to go into her bank account. They also said she only writes one check a week — to her church.
The criminal complaint alleges that Kyburz forged 14 checks between September 2019 and February 2020 ranging from $108 to $570 each, and totaling $3,110.
The grandmother, who is not identified in the complaint, lives in the town of East Troy.
According to the complaint, Kyburz admitted the thefts to investigators, saying he had hoped to get a job and repay his grandmother.
“He knew it was wrong,” police reported, “but he needed cash and it was easy to take the checks.”
Court records show that Kyburz is scheduled June 25 for an initial appearance on the charges in Walworth County Circuit Court.
