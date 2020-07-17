Genoa City mother charged in George Floyd-like assault on teenage son

The criminal complaint alleges that the 14-year-old boy called police June 20 to report that his mother had attacked him and that she was "trying to get into the room he is in."

Police responding to the apartment on Hunters Ridge Drive reported finding the boy with scratches on his back, abrasions on his neck and bite marks on his shoulder.

In the video provided by the boy's sister, according to the complaint, Smith can be seen with her knee on the boy's throat as he squirms to get free and gasps for air. Prosecutors allege that the video shows Smith kneeling on her son's neck for 48 seconds.

The boy told police he feared for his life.

"And she has done it before," he added, according to the complaint.

The complaint indicates that Smith is 5-foot-9 and weighs 135 pounds.

Prosecutors allege that when Smith and the boy momentarily crossed paths while police were in the apartment investigating, the teen "jumped away and looked noticeably frightened by his mother."

The sister allegedly told investigators that she, too, had been choked and punched by Smith.