Genoa City OK's 2022 farmers market roll-out: Village-sponsored market to be run by third-party vendor

Capitalizing on the growth and popularity of local farmer’s markets, part of the burgeoning farm-to-table trend toward fresh, locally-sourced foods, the Genoa City Village Board on Aug. 11 approved moving ahead with the 2023 roll-out of a village-sponsored farm market.

As envisioned by the village board, the farmer’s market would be located at Veteran’s Memorial Park, 700 Fellows Road, and be run by a third-party vendor.

According to village clerk-treasurer Kate Dennis, the village board previously had authorized a shortened season 2022 trial run farmer’s market.

“The board gave us permission to try and start a shortened-season this year, lay the groundwork for it, but we didn’t have enough time to implement it,” Dennis said, noting she was looking for the board’s permission for a full-season 2023 farmer’s market. “The biggest issue was simply finding someone to manage it. We had a couple people who were interested but they either made a different life choice, which affected their schedule, or they had too much on their plate and decided not to take on something else.”

With the board giving a renewed green-light to the proposed farmer’s market, Dennis said groundwork would be laid “now” for the market’s planned 2023 debut, adding that the village-sponsored farmer’s market would be widely marketed and be subject to provisions previously approved by the board, including operation by a third party.

Noting several other area farmer’s markets run a May-October schedule, Dennis said plans are to operate the Genoa City farmer’s market on Fridays 3-7 p.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park from the Friday of Memorial Day Weekend into October.

Dennis said it’s hoped to also incorporate Brookwood Schools and service organizations like the Genoa City Lions Club and Genoa City Garden Club into farmer’s market activities at the park.

Increasingly popular

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service, from 1994 to 2019 the number of U.S. farmer’s markets rose from 1,755 to 8,771, with the growth in the number of farmer’s markets averaging 7.07% annually between 2013-2019. The USDA estimates total annual sales at U.S. farmers’ markets at $1 billion.

While most farmer’s markets are operated on a seasonal basis, opening in the spring and closing in the fall, year-round markets operate in warm weather areas on the west coast and in the southeast and southwest United States.

Local farmer’s markets offer an array of goods including seasonal fruits and vegetables, flowers, plants, breads and baked goods, artisinal cheeses, honey, meats and sausages, and a variety of homemade foods including pickles, jams and jellies, salsas, chocolates, candies and dip mixes, among other items. They also showcase unique handmade arts and crafts items. And some farmer’s markets even offer live entertainment and ready-to-eat food vendors.

Five local farmer’s markets operate seasonally around Walworth County, including the 64-vendor Lake Geneva Farmer’s Market, a 26-year downtown fixture at historic Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad St., and now also expanded onto the adjacent grounds at Holy Communion Episcopal Church, 320 Broad St. The market operates Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. between May 7 and Oct. 27.

Now in its third season, the 40-vendor Williams Bay Farmers Market at Edgewater Park in downtown Williams Bay runs Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Opened May 27, the last market day of the 2022 season will be Sept. 2.

Other farmer’s markets in Walworth County include:

Delavan Fresh Market at Tower Park, 117 Park Place in downtown Delavan. Held Thursdays from 3-6 p.m., the 2022 market season in Delavan ran from June 2 to Aug. 25.

Geneva Outdoor Market, 3252 Hwy. H, Lake Geneva. Held Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the 2022 market season runs from June 4 to Oct. 1.

Saturdays on the Square, Veteran’s Park, 100 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn. Held Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the 2022 market season runs from May 28 to Sept. 3.