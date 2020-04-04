Genoa City restaurant to add more parking for customers

GENOA CITY — Fitzgerald’s Genoa Junction restaurant is planning to add more parking for crowds heading to the establishment’s popular fish boils and more.
The village has approved a conditional use permit requested by the restaurant owners to construct a parking lot at 736 Main St. to create 22 new parking spaces.
Owner Kevin Fitzgerald is concerned about losing street parking near his restaurant, which is located at 727 Main St. and can accommodate up to 100 people.
The village is switching from angled parking to parallel parking downtown — which could mean less parking — and a planned construction project on nearby County Road H could make parking more difficult.
Fitzgerald last year bought the neighboring property to provide customers with new parking options when visiting his place.
“This seemed like a wise move for me to make,” he said.
The village agreed to rezone the vacant lot from residential to allow Fitzgerald’s new parking lot.
Village President Bill Antti said Fitzgerald’s is a popular spot where parking is often at a premium.
“There a lot of people who come and eat there,” Antti said. “I have seen busloads of people come.”
Fitzgerald’s Genoa Junction, which has been in business for 30 years, draws crowds with its fish boils as well as other popular favorites, including barbecue chicken and ribs.
The eatery is located inside an octagon-shaped building that was built as a home in the 1850s. Outdoor dining is available during the summer months.
In the current downtown parking configuration, there are about a dozen angled parking spots in front of the business.
When the village switches to parallel parking, street parking could become more of a challenge
Walworth County also is planning a project to make improvements within the next couple of years along County Road H.
The project has been delayed somewhat by cost overruns and scheduling issues.
County Public Works Director Richard Hough agreed that parking in downtown Genoa City could become a little tighter.
Hough said the county road project is under review, but is still planned for the near future.
“We are reassessing the scope,” he said. “It will probably be either next year or the following year.”
