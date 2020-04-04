Genoa City restaurant to add more parking for customers

Fitzgerald’s Genoa Junction, which has been in business for 30 years, draws crowds with its fish boils as well as other popular favorites, including barbecue chicken and ribs.

The eatery is located inside an octagon-shaped building that was built as a home in the 1850s. Outdoor dining is available during the summer months.

In the current downtown parking configuration, there are about a dozen angled parking spots in front of the business.

When the village switches to parallel parking, street parking could become more of a challenge

Walworth County also is planning a project to make improvements within the next couple of years along County Road H.

The project has been delayed somewhat by cost overruns and scheduling issues.

County Public Works Director Richard Hough agreed that parking in downtown Genoa City could become a little tighter.

Hough said the county road project is under review, but is still planned for the near future.

“We are reassessing the scope,” he said. “It will probably be either next year or the following year.”

