Genoa City School Board to host listening session on possible 2022 referendum

Brookwood Middle School Genoa City

Brookwood Middle School in Genoa City serves about 325 students in 4th through 8th grade. The Genoa City Joint 2 School Board will be holding a community listening session on Thursday, Dec. 2 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Brookwood Middle School library.

The Genoa City Joint 2 School Board will host a community listening session on Thursday, Dec. 2 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Brookwood Middle School library.

Topics to be discussed will include options for community programming and information gathering regarding a potential referendum in April 2022.

Community members can participate in person or virtually. The virtual link will be posted on the District's website and Facebook page, or can be requested via email by contacting Superintendent Kellie Bohn at kellie.bohn@gcj2.k12.wi.us.

Questions should be directed to Ms. Bohn via email or by calling 262-279-1053 ext. 1108.

