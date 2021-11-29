Genoa City School Board to host listening session on possible 2022 referendum

The Genoa City Joint 2 School Board will host a community listening session on Thursday, Dec. 2 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Brookwood Middle School library.

Topics to be discussed will include options for community programming and information gathering regarding a potential referendum in April 2022.

Community members can participate in person or virtually. The virtual link will be posted on the District's website and Facebook page, or can be requested via email by contacting Superintendent Kellie Bohn at kellie.bohn@gcj2.k12.wi.us.

Questions should be directed to Ms. Bohn via email or by calling 262-279-1053 ext. 1108.