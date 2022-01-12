Genoa City School District going back to referendum in April

In April of last year, officials from the Genoa City Joint No. 2 School District placed a referendum question on the ballot to increase the district’s revenue limit during the next three school years.

It was voted down with 309 no votes and 266 yes votes. Now the district is going to go to voters again, hoping that a referendum can be approved this time since the district did some refinancing and now says the new referendum would not increase the district’s tax rate.

The referendum that is set to go to voters living in the district on April 5 asks voters to authorizes the School District to exceed the revenue limit by $800,000 per year beginning in 2022-2023 and ending in 2024-2025.

The resolution also states that it will consist of sustaining educational programming and school district operations.

The district consists of Brookwood Elementary School and Brookwood Middle School.

“We lost by 42 votes, but after the vote we put that information out, we did some refinancing, and we’ll be able to go to referendum this year with no increase in taxes,” Genoa City School District superintendent Kellie Bohn said.

“We know that we have community that supports our schools, but we also know that within this time that is certainly perpetuated by the pandemic, it’s just hard with an additional tax burden,” Bohn said.

Bohn acknowledged that operational referendums around the state are becoming more and more common because it fills budgetary gaps.

“These type of referendums fill the discrepancy created by the rising cost of inflation and the reduction of state aid,” she said. “Particularly the issue in a district like ours is the declining of enrollment because the state funding formula is based on enrollment, so when the numbers of kids in your district goes down, that also decreases your funding.”

She said the enrollment has decreased by about 10-15 kids this year in the Genoa City School District.

“We have reduced our staff size over that and we have been really conservative and thoughtful in spending for our facilities,” Bohn said. “But there comes a time where the rate of inflation just exceeds that.”

