Genoa City School District seeks referendum in April

GENEOA CITY — The Genoa City Jt. 2 School Board has voted to go to referendum this April and increase its revenue limits in coming years to stay in stride with rising fixed expenses.

If the operational referendum is approved through majority vote during elections on April 6, the district will be able to exceed its revenue limit by $500,000 in the 2021-2022 school year, $700,000 in the 2022-2023 school year and $900,000 in the 2023-2024 school year.

Unless another referendum is passed, after the 2022-2023 school year, the district’s revenue limit will return to its current amount.

District superintendent Kellie Bohn said if the referendum passes, school officials expect the mill rate to increase by less than $.25 the first year, and by none at all the second and third year.

“The [school] board is very conscious of what is happening in our community and country and they want to be fiscally responsible for those taxpayer dollars,” she said.

The district’s current mill rate is $7.59, less than it was in 2012 at $8.56.