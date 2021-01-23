Genoa City School District seeks referendum in April

GENEOA CITY — The Genoa City Jt. 2 School Board has voted to go to referendum this April and increase its revenue limits in coming years to stay in stride with rising fixed expenses.
If the operational referendum is approved through majority vote during elections on April 6, the district will be able to exceed its revenue limit by $500,000 in the 2021-2022 school year, $700,000 in the 2022-2023 school year and $900,000 in the 2023-2024 school year.
Unless another referendum is passed, after the 2022-2023 school year, the district’s revenue limit will return to its current amount.
District superintendent Kellie Bohn said if the referendum passes, school officials expect the mill rate to increase by less than $.25 the first year, and by none at all the second and third year.
“The [school] board is very conscious of what is happening in our community and country and they want to be fiscally responsible for those taxpayer dollars,” she said.
The district’s current mill rate is $7.59, less than it was in 2012 at $8.56.
Nicole Massie, district business manager, said the referendum was drafted to have a minimal impact on taxpayers if passed. She noted that many other districts are seeking financial support from their communities this year.
“Many districts in the state of Wisconsin are asking their local communities to provide additional fiscal support through an operational referendum,” she said.
The mill rate has also decreased since the district’s last operational referendum, the 2017 Building Project.
The project, which was approved through referendum, allowed for the construction of a new section of the elementary school and an upgraded HVAC system.
Bohn stated in a press release that the elementary school expansion played a key role in the district being able to offer in-person learning throughout the school year.
“Our large classrooms and efficient heating and cooling systems gave us options for onsite instruction that other districts didn’t have,” she stated.
In an interview with the Regional News, Bohn said the additional revenue is needed within the district to fund increased fixed expenses as the district experiences a dip in enrollment.
This year’s fall enrollment was 502, down from 522 in 2019 and 545 in 2017, according to Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction counts.
Bohn said with the additional funding Genoa City schools will be able to maintain current class sizes, address maintenance needs outside of regular budgets and continue to offer a variety of quality educational options to students.
She said oftentimes larger school districts are able to reduce staff positions when enrollment dips while still offering the same programming, but in smaller districts like Genoa City, cutting staff positions can have a larger impact on students.
“In a small district eliminating positions can eliminate whole programs because you don’t have multiple people facilitating it,” Bohn said.
If the referendum is not passed by majority vote during April elections, Bohn said the district may struggle to keep class sizes low and maintain some learning options.
