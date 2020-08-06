Genoa City schools prepare for the new normal with coronavirus

Even for students attending classes in person, some instruction will be delivered via recorded presentations.

Despite the retooled approach aimed at safeguarding public health, Bohn said, she is certain the district’s 45 teachers and 20 other staff can manage the job of educating children in the new environment.

“Good teaching is good teaching,” she said. “Good teachers connect with the kids, regardless of the circumstances.”

In preparation for the Sept. 1 start of the new semester, building staff has been busy rearranging classrooms and other spaces in the elementary and middle school. Student desks will be positioned six feet apart from one another, and where social distancing is not possible, plastic dividers will be erected to avoid spreading germs.

Bill Erickson, the district’s facilities manager, said staff also will try to make use of gymnasiums, cafeterias and other spaces.

“It’s a challenge,” Erickson said. “But there’s a lot of potential to spread kids around. And that’s the biggest goal.”

Peters, who teaches fourth and fifth grade in the middle school, said she is expecting between 18 and 24 kids in her classroom, depending what the parents decide.