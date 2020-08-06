Genoa City schools prepare for the new normal with coronavirus

GENOA CITY — Haley Peters is going into her eighth year as a school teacher.
This will be her first experience teaching during a public health crisis.
As she prepares for starting a new school year during the coronavirus pandemic, Peters is gearing up for health safeguards that will make her classroom look and feel very different.
“It’ll be a new way of teaching,” she said.
Peters is joining others in the Brookwood school district in getting ready for the return of students this fall by implementing new procedures and policies to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
Like other school districts in the region, Brookwood is offering parents the option of sending their kids back into the classrooms or keeping them home and taking classes online.
Other changes awaiting kids at Brookwood Elementary School and Brookwood Middle School include: rearranged classrooms, enhanced technology, minimal movement within the buildings, physical dividers in some spaces, and staggered dismissals.
In accordance with a new statewide mandate for face masks to control the spread of germs, all staff and students will be required to wear masks in school.
District Superintendent Kellie Bohn said staff will spend the next few weeks refining details of the back-to-school plan, but she feels assured that the school year will get off to a relatively smooth start.
“We feel confident that we’ve given careful consideration to all of the aspects,” Bohn said.
Brookwood Middle School serves about 325 students in fourth through eighth grade, while the nearby Brookwood Elementary School serves another 205 in pre-kindergarten through third grade.
The public school district is surveying parents in early August to determine how many plan to send their kids for classroom instruction and how many plan to choose the virtual online instruction from home.
Parents also will be permitted to change their preferences once the school year gets started.
School board president Jaye Tritz said early feedback from parents is that they support the back-to-school plan, and they appreciate the flexibility of allowing them to make choices about their kids.
Tritz also credited Genoa City residents with passing a referendum a couple of years ago to provide Brookwood schools with more resources, such as enough computer devices for every student.
“This is now the result,” she said. “We have what we need.”
In addition to distributing electronic devices to students, the district will train students in online programs that will be used to communicate with teachers and to access learning materials in the age of coronavirus.
Even for students attending classes in person, some instruction will be delivered via recorded presentations.
Despite the retooled approach aimed at safeguarding public health, Bohn said, she is certain the district’s 45 teachers and 20 other staff can manage the job of educating children in the new environment.
“Good teaching is good teaching,” she said. “Good teachers connect with the kids, regardless of the circumstances.”
In preparation for the Sept. 1 start of the new semester, building staff has been busy rearranging classrooms and other spaces in the elementary and middle school. Student desks will be positioned six feet apart from one another, and where social distancing is not possible, plastic dividers will be erected to avoid spreading germs.
Bill Erickson, the district’s facilities manager, said staff also will try to make use of gymnasiums, cafeterias and other spaces.
“It’s a challenge,” Erickson said. “But there’s a lot of potential to spread kids around. And that’s the biggest goal.”
Peters, who teaches fourth and fifth grade in the middle school, said she is expecting between 18 and 24 kids in her classroom, depending what the parents decide.
Peters normally groups her students together in desk pods, but that no longer is possible under social distancing guidelines. She also cannot hand out classroom supplies, or allow students to interact and share with one another in the same ways as usual.
Despite all the changes, Peters said she is anxious for school to get started. After seeing schools shut down since the pandemic hit hard in March, Peters said, she is ready to embrace the new normal at school.
“I’ve been a little stir crazy,” she said. “It’ll be a change, but it’ll be nice to have normalcy, for the kids and for me.”
