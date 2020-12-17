Genoa City teacher up for U.S. science & math award

GENOA CITY — A Brookwood Middle School teacher is a finalist for one of the highest honors bestowed by the U.S. government.

Mary Ellen Kanthack is one of five finalists for the 2020 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST), according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

Kanthack teaches eighth-grade science at the middle school, which is located at 1020 Hunters Ridge Drive, Genoa City.

Finalists were selected for knowledge in what they teach and for facilitating and encouraging success among their students.

“The teachers nominated for this honor have gone above and beyond to support their students and help them excel in learning,” said Carolyn Stanford Taylor, state superintendent.

The other finalists are:

Marcia Gardner, fourth-grade science, Southern Bluffs Elementary, La Crosse.

Lois Womack, fourth- and fifth-grade math, Marvin Pratt Elementary School, Milwaukee.

Sonja Hungness, sixth-grade math, Kromrey Middle School, Middleton.

Leigh Kohlmann, sixth-grade science, Rock River Intermediate School, Waupan.