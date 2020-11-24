Genoa City woman arrested after allegedly telling police to shoot her and spitting on police

GENOA CITY – An intoxicated Genoa City woman has been charged after she reportedly told police to shoot her as she resisted arrest and spit at officers.
Stephany Roman Valencia, 33, of the 20 block of Gideon Court, is charged with throwing or discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker, resisting an officer, and disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint:
Officers were called for a welfare check Sept. 20 in Genoa City where they met Valencia at the scene. Officers spoke with Valencia and concluded that Walworth County Health and Human Services should be involved after the defendant became agitated.
Valencia tried to exit the vehicle she was in through the driver’s door but police stopped her. Officers then reported that Valencia told them to “just f***ing shoot me.” Valencia was removed from the vehicle and reportedly came at the officers in an aggressive manner.
After continually resisting officer commands, Valencia was advised that she would be tased if she continued. Officers report that Valencia stated she wanted to be tased and she wanted the officers to shoot her. Valencia was then tased and placed in handcuffs.
Officers began to escort Valencia to the patrol car when the defendant began to fight and resist arrest again. Valencia allegedly attempted to throw herself to the ground and into the push bar of the squad car multiple times. Officers then report that Valencia began to count to three and then fight the officers, calling them other obscenities.
After officers requested an ambulance, Valencia began to slam her face and head into the pavement. Officers secured Valencia’s head in fear for her safety but she reportedly continued to attempt to slam her head into the pavement.
When Bloomfield Genoa City Rescue arrived, Valencia was led to the ambulance where she stated she did not want to go to the hospital and said “just f***ing shoot me.”
Once Valencia was in the ambulance, she reportedly attempted to ram her head into the side wall and began yelling and screaming. The rescue squad forcefully held Valencia in place while she was strapped to the gurney.
Valencia then reportedly spat blood and saliva at the officers, hitting their gloved hands and upper thigh.
Valencia was taken to Lakeland Medical Center where she continued to actively fight and spit on the hospital walls.
Due to the level of Valencia’s intoxication, she was not able to be properly evaluated for an emergency detention. Valencia submitted a preliminary breath test that read 0.211.
Her initial appearance is scheduled for Jan. 28.
OWI in Downtown Lake Geneva
Nov. 5, 7:34 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on W. Main Street at Broad Street. The driver, Stephan Patrick Melvin, 58, Lake Geneva, was issued a citation for operating while under the influence – first offense. He was later released.
Motorcycle crash, driver issued citation for hit-and-run
Nov. 9, 9:09 a.m.: An officer responded to a single-vehicle motorcycle accident. The driver Isaac N. Dean, 48, Richmond, was issued a citation for hit-and-run-property adjacent to highway.
Teen issued citation for disorderly conduct for fight
Nov. 9, 12:15 p.m.: The School Resource Officer at Badger High School was informed of a fight. After investigating, the officer issued a 16-year-old female student, Genoa City, a citation for disorderly conduct – involved in a fight.
Citation for driving wrong way on highway
Nov. 13 8:01 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 120 at Townline Road. The driver, David R. Bauer, 54, Peoria, Illinois, was issued a citation for driving the wrong way on a divided highway.
Traffic crash at Maxwell Street and Pleasant Street
Nov. 3 10:32 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to a traffic crash in the area of Maxwell Street at Pleasant Street. One of the drivers, Rebecca Anne Carper, 69, Lake Geneva, was issued a citation for failure to stop at a stop sign.
Report of student with knife
Nov. 3, 11:28 a.m.: The School Resource Officer at Badger High School received a complaint that a student shared photos on social media stating that she had been carrying a knife in the school. The officer issued the student, a 16 year old female, Lake Geneva, for carrying a concealed weapon.
Teen cited for marijuana possession
Nov. 3 9:22 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Center St. at Geneva St. The driver, a 17 year old male, Lake Geneva, was issued citations for possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Teen cited for hit and run
Nov. 4, 9:02 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to 700 block of North St for a hit and run complaint. Officer did follow up investigation and spoke with an anonymous caller who identified the vehicle/driver. The driver, 16 year old, juvenile female, Elkhorn, was issued citations for hit and run-unattended vehicle and obstructing an officer.
Man cited for disorderly conduct outside Thumbs Up tavern
Nov. 6, 8:47 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to 260 Broad Street, Thumbs Up tavern, for a disorderly subject. Richard C. Anderson, II, 49, Johnsburg, Illinois, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct. The fight was outside of the bar. The report indicates the person struck was causing problems, he left the bar with another individual and they fought. The second person has not been identified yet and the person on scene was uncooperative.
Teen cited for 'traffic-accelerating vehicle display of power'
Nov. 7, 2:39 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on Hwy H East of Minahan Road. The driver, Noah T. Monroe, 18, Lake Geneva, was issued citations for traffic-accelerating vehicle-display of power and operate motor vehicle without proof of insurance.
The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., decorated their holiday window display with a variety of items
SoHo Boutique, 875 W. Main St., has placed a Christmas tree in their storefront window
Seasons on the Lake, 757 W. Main St., decorated their storefront window with a fireplace, wishing everyone on a happy Noel and merry Christmas
Riviera lit up at night
Queen Bee Artisan Market, 830 W. Main. St., decorated their windows in the theme of the movie "A Christmas Carole"
Marigold Gift Shop, 725 W. Main St., decorated their storefront window to represent "The Nutcracker"
Jayne Boutique, 771 W. Main St. has a cut-out Santa and Christmas albums and books displayed in its window
Galerie Matisse, 830 Main St., got artistic with its window display this year with a Christmas and large cardboard holiday decorations
Evr Dry Gds, 741 W. Main St., decided to rock out this year with their window display by decorating a Christmas tree with compact discs
Christmas tree, sweaters, hats and scarves are some of the items that can be found in Edie Boutique's holiday window display
C.R. Goodfinds, 731 W. Main St., has flannel shirts and Christmas figurines dresses in other clothing items
Audrey L's on Broad Street, 259 Broad St. decorated its window display with Santas, snowmen and other holiday-related items
