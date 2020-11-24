Genoa City woman arrested after allegedly telling police to shoot her and spitting on police

GENOA CITY – An intoxicated Genoa City woman has been charged after she reportedly told police to shoot her as she resisted arrest and spit at officers.

Stephany Roman Valencia, 33, of the 20 block of Gideon Court, is charged with throwing or discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker, resisting an officer, and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers were called for a welfare check Sept. 20 in Genoa City where they met Valencia at the scene. Officers spoke with Valencia and concluded that Walworth County Health and Human Services should be involved after the defendant became agitated.

Valencia tried to exit the vehicle she was in through the driver’s door but police stopped her. Officers then reported that Valencia told them to “just f***ing shoot me.” Valencia was removed from the vehicle and reportedly came at the officers in an aggressive manner.

After continually resisting officer commands, Valencia was advised that she would be tased if she continued. Officers report that Valencia stated she wanted to be tased and she wanted the officers to shoot her. Valencia was then tased and placed in handcuffs.