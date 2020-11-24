 Skip to main content
Genoa City woman arrested after allegedly telling police to shoot her and spitting on police
Genoa City woman arrested after allegedly telling police to shoot her and spitting on police

GENOA CITY – An intoxicated Genoa City woman has been charged after she reportedly told police to shoot her as she resisted arrest and spit at officers. 

Stephany Roman Valencia, 33, of the 20 block of Gideon Court, is charged with throwing or discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker, resisting an officer, and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers were called for a welfare check Sept. 20 in Genoa City where they met Valencia at the scene. Officers spoke with Valencia and concluded that Walworth County Health and Human Services should be involved after the defendant became agitated.

Valencia tried to exit the vehicle she was in through the driver’s door but police stopped her. Officers then reported that Valencia told them to “just f***ing shoot me.” Valencia was removed from the vehicle and reportedly came at the officers in an aggressive manner. 

After continually resisting officer commands, Valencia was advised that she would be tased if she continued. Officers report that Valencia stated she wanted to be tased and she wanted the officers to shoot her. Valencia was then tased and placed in handcuffs.

Officers began to escort Valencia to the patrol car when the defendant began to fight and resist arrest again. Valencia allegedly attempted to throw herself to the ground and into the push bar of the squad car multiple times. Officers then report that Valencia began to count to three and then fight the officers, calling them other obscenities. 

After officers requested an ambulance, Valencia began to slam her face and head into the pavement. Officers secured Valencia’s head in fear for her safety but she reportedly continued to attempt to slam her head into the pavement.

When Bloomfield Genoa City Rescue arrived, Valencia was led to the ambulance where she stated she did not want to go to the hospital and said “just f***ing shoot me.”

Once Valencia was in the ambulance, she reportedly attempted to ram her head into the side wall and began yelling and screaming. The rescue squad forcefully held Valencia in place while she was strapped to the gurney.

Valencia then reportedly spat blood and saliva at the officers, hitting their gloved hands and upper thigh.

Valencia was taken to Lakeland Medical Center where she continued to actively fight and spit on the hospital walls.

Due to the level of Valencia’s intoxication, she was not able to be properly evaluated for an emergency detention. Valencia submitted a preliminary breath test that read 0.211.

Her initial appearance is scheduled for Jan. 28. 

