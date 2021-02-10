Genoa City woman partakes in #targetdresschallenge inside 1800s home

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I took the eerie old photograph vibe and tried to recreate it,” said Fleisher, who works at Main Stay Therapeutic Farm. “There wasn’t a lot of smiling. Back then it was reserved.”

Fleisher was originally planning on doing the photo shoot outside, but then the deep freeze hit, with temperatures in the negatives, and she decided inside was a better option.

But she played it safe and tried to be respectful of the people in the picture from the past. With a house that old, she said, she is pretty sure there is some paranormal activity.

While her post hadn’t yet gone viral as some others have. For her, it was about doing it for fun.

“I feel like we all need some fun right now.”

Now as for if she will wear the dress ever again, she is thinking of doing another photo shoot outside when the weather gets better. But she is not sure if she will ever wear the dress for anything other than a photo shoot.

“I’m sure I could pull it off in real life, but I’m definitely going to look dated.”