Get your thrills at this Bloomfield drive-by haunted house
Boney Manor drive-by haunted house Bloomfield

Located at N1526 County Road U in Bloomfield, Boney Manor haunted house offers some drive-by thrills with a spooky outdoor display this Halloween season.

BLOOMFIELD — Those looking for a fright this Halloween season will find a drive-by haunted house exhibition at Boney Manor in Bloomfield.

Located at N1526 County Road U, the spooky display of skeletons and other frightful characters is open to the public 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily through Saturday, Oct. 31.

There is no charge, but donations are being accepted to benefit the Lupus Foundation of America-Wisconsin chapter.

It is family-friendly exhibition presented by area families to help the Lupus Foundation charity.

Editor's note: This report has been corrected to reflect that Boney Manor is located in Bloomfield.

