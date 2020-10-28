 Skip to main content
Get your thrills at this Genoa City drive-by haunted house
Get your thrills at this Genoa City drive-by haunted house

Boney Manor drive-by haunted house Genoa City

Located at N1526 County Road U in Genoa City, Boney Manor haunted house offers some drive-by thrills with a spooky outdoor display this Halloween season.

 Contributed photo, Regional News

GENOA CITY — Those looking for a fright this Halloween season will find a drive-by haunted house exhibition at Boney Manor in Genoa City.

Located at N1526 County Road U, the spooky display of skeletons and other frightful characters is open to the public 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily through Saturday, Oct. 31.

There is no charge, but donations are being accepted to benefit the Lupus Foundation of America-Wisconsin chapter.

It is family-friendly exhibition presented by area families to help the Lupus Foundation charity.

