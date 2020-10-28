Get your thrills at this Genoa City drive-by haunted house

GENOA CITY — Those looking for a fright this Halloween season will find a drive-by haunted house exhibition at Boney Manor in Genoa City.
Located at N1526 County Road U, the spooky display of skeletons and other frightful characters is open to the public 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily through Saturday, Oct. 31.
There is no charge, but donations are being accepted to benefit the Lupus Foundation of America-Wisconsin chapter.
It is family-friendly exhibition presented by area families to help the Lupus Foundation charity.
