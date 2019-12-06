Giant apartment community proposed in Kenosha County

According to documents filed with the city, plans for the development are “very preliminary.”

“The applicant is looking for feedback from the Plan Commission on the land use, density and building elevations before advancing the design of the site,” according to a letter submitted by city development coordinator Brian Wilkie and Jeff Labahn, director of community development and inspections.

The current zoning is agricultural. According to the Bristol Neighborhood Plan for the area, the land is targeted for single-family homes. The developers are seeking a zoning change to multi-family residential use.

In addition, the proposed density of the project, 13.17 units per acre, exceeds the standard maximum density of a multi-family residential project is 12 units per acre.

In their letter, Wilkie and Labahn express concerns about the project, including private roads and driveways within the development.

“The driveway locations in many areas are too close to intersections, and the interior private roads dead end instead of connecting to each other to allow for additional access for police and fire,” the letter says.