Giant apartment community proposed in Kenosha County

KENOSHA — Strawberry Creek, an upscale housing development located west of Interstate 94 along Highway 50, may be getting new neighbors.
Strawberry Fields, a high-end apartment complex, has been proposed for 13620 75th St., directly east of Strawberry Creek.
The 916-unit development would be located on the current Thompson Strawberry Farm.
Proposed by Cardinal Capital Management Inc. of Milwaukee, the development would feature “high-end, market-rate housing and will feature six high-density buildings and 22 lower-density buildings,” according to a letter submitted to the city.
“Great effort and research have been expended to develop the building size, design, layout and amenities to attract high-end clientele to this location. Given the proximity to I-94, it is our belief, based on our research, that we will pull talented workforce from Milwaukee and Chicago,” the letter says.
The development has a number of proposed features, including a dog park, beach, mini golf, volleyball courts, pool, spa, workout facilities, tennis courts, kids playground, walking and running paths, bike paths, community garden, sports lounge, golf simulator, mini bowling alley, movie theater, game room and workspace.
The plans were scheduled to go before Kenosha’s Plan Commission at its meeting Dec. 5 in the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St.
According to documents filed with the city, plans for the development are “very preliminary.”
“The applicant is looking for feedback from the Plan Commission on the land use, density and building elevations before advancing the design of the site,” according to a letter submitted by city development coordinator Brian Wilkie and Jeff Labahn, director of community development and inspections.
The current zoning is agricultural. According to the Bristol Neighborhood Plan for the area, the land is targeted for single-family homes. The developers are seeking a zoning change to multi-family residential use.
In addition, the proposed density of the project, 13.17 units per acre, exceeds the standard maximum density of a multi-family residential project is 12 units per acre.
In their letter, Wilkie and Labahn express concerns about the project, including private roads and driveways within the development.
“The driveway locations in many areas are too close to intersections, and the interior private roads dead end instead of connecting to each other to allow for additional access for police and fire,” the letter says.
Wilkie and Labahn also took exception with the aesthetics of the proposed buildings. Two building designs — one for a 94-unit, three-story structure and the other for a 16-unit, two-story building — were presented.
“Staff has concerns with the design of the buildings and the lack of variance between buildings. There is also no variation between buildings other than a change in colors of one material. Staff would suggest the use of higher quality materials, including brick and more stone.
“Staff also suggests that more than two building types be presented for the site. The only difference between buildings should not be a color change. The site should have buildings with different number of units, different roof lines and different design elements and materials.”