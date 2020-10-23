Girl Scout brings new bat houses to Kishwauketoe

WILLIAMS BAY — A Girl Scout is doing her part to change public perceptions of bats by outfitting the Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy with bat houses and information on ecological benefits of the sometimes scary critter.
Ava Beyers, a senior at Big Foot High School, is creating the informational display to complete the educational requirement of the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest achievement in Girl Scouts.
Beyers, who lives in the village of Walworth, is expected to receive the award following installation of the panel, bringing to full fruition a career that she started in Girl Scouts when she was just 6 years old.
She said the exhibition on bats will provide information on how the flying creatures not only eat mosquitoes and other undesirable insects, but also play an important role in pollinating native plants.
“Bats are actually pollinators,” she said. “A lot of people know they eat mosquitoes, but they are also pollinators, so they help out the environment in that way.”
Considering a career in the environmental sciences, Beyers said she wanted to use her Gold Award project to both benefit the environment and provide information that might inspire others to do the same.
“Maybe it encourages people to put up bat houses of their own in their yard,” she said. “It could be a fun project to make your own and see bats living there.”
The educational panel follows bat houses that Beyers constructed and installed Sept. 19 in the conservancy with the help of friends and family.
The Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy board of directors approved installation of the bat houses after Beyers approached board members with her project, which will further add to the area’s bat population.
Kishwauketoe board member Jim Killian said while he did help Beyers in seeking permission from the board and in locating the bat house designs, the project was organized almost entirely through her own efforts.
“She’s been really what I call a self-starter,” Killian said.
Beyers said she was able to obtain design plans for bat houses erected earlier at Kishwauketoe and to use those as a guide for assembling the new houses that she contributed.
“It was all carpentry,” she said. “My dad and I bought plywood and boards and everything.”
The three new bat houses were installed along a boardwalk path on the east side of Harris Road, where the informational panel will also be placed once finalized by Beyers.
Killian said he is pleased Beyer’s project includes the educational panel, as there have been many times he has encountered visitors who were unsure about the slim, rectangular boxes displayed there.
Harold Friestad, chairman of the Kishwauketoe board of directors, and village president when the conservancy was established, said it is refreshing to see a younger person not only take an interest in Kishwauketoe, but to develop a project that will improve the conservancy.
“In this day and age, I am always so thrilled when we get young people who step forward,” Friestad said.
Having played a key role in the conservation of the property making up Kishwauketoe, Friestad said he is pleased to see the conservancy inspire people to take an interest in the natural world.
“There are tons of good people out there,” he said. “You just have to create an environment to come and enjoy and find out about it.”
Beyer said it can take up to two years for bats to begin inhabiting a new bat house, making it unlikely that her new houses are occupied already.
“It takes a few years for bats to find the house and set up a home there,” she said. “But once they do, it stays pretty consistent.”
