Girl Scout brings new bat houses to Kishwauketoe

WILLIAMS BAY — A Girl Scout is doing her part to change public perceptions of bats by outfitting the Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy with bat houses and information on ecological benefits of the sometimes scary critter.

Ava Beyers, a senior at Big Foot High School, is creating the informational display to complete the educational requirement of the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest achievement in Girl Scouts.

Beyers, who lives in the village of Walworth, is expected to receive the award following installation of the panel, bringing to full fruition a career that she started in Girl Scouts when she was just 6 years old.

She said the exhibition on bats will provide information on how the flying creatures not only eat mosquitoes and other undesirable insects, but also play an important role in pollinating native plants.

“Bats are actually pollinators,” she said. “A lot of people know they eat mosquitoes, but they are also pollinators, so they help out the environment in that way.”

Considering a career in the environmental sciences, Beyers said she wanted to use her Gold Award project to both benefit the environment and provide information that might inspire others to do the same.