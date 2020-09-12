Girl Scout's 'brilliant idea' aims to keep Fontana clean of dog waste

Village officials helped locate the dog waste stations, and business owners donated a combined $2,000 to fund the endeavor.

Kathie Perkins, owner of the Fontana Home home decor outlet, said she was impressed that Arnold showed such initiative and also that she came up with such a clever public improvement project.

“I think it’s a brilliant idea,” Perkins said.

The achievement represents the capstone of a Girl Scout career for Arnold that began when she was just four years old.

Her mother and troop leader, Ginger Leyda, said many people do not even realize that Girl Scouts can do public improvement projects at the same level as boys who are seeking their Eagle Scout honors.

Leyda hopes her daughter’s reaching the Gold Award level will inspire other girls to get involved in their community and assert themselves as change-makers.

“Look — this young person can make a difference in the community,” Leyda said of her daughter. “She did this.”

The project began when schools were closed last spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.