Girl Scouts closing popular camp in Walworth County

Dana Zwick, who attended the camp as a child and remains an adult volunteer every summer, said that while she will miss the place, she is sympathetic toward administrators trying to keep the organization fiscally solvent.

Zwick said she just wishes there had been more collaboration with parents and volunteers on the closure decision.

“I’m not super-excited about the way it was handled,” she said. “But I have no reason to believe the Girl Scouts isn’t making decisions that are in our best interests.”

For some, the pain of losing Camp Pottawatomie Hills is overwhelming.

Sowinski said she broke down and cried when she heard the camp was closing.

As a scout herself from 1st grade through 12th grade, she visited the camp every summer. She still returns every summer as a volunteer adult leader, most recently bringing her own twin 4-year-old daughters along.

In addition to the volunteer-run day camps, the property hosts staff-run paid camps.