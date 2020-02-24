Girl Scouts hosting cookie eating contest

ELKHORN — How quickly can a journalist, an elementary school teacher and a police officer eat a plate of Girl Scout cookies?

That question will be answered Thursday during a cookie eating contest held by troop Girl Scout Brownie Troop 7256 in Elkhorn.

On Thursday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m., several local celebrities will do their best Cookie Monster impressions at the Elkhorn VFW post, 16 S Broad St.

The participants will be provided with a plate of cookies — each receiving the same number of treats, in the same variety — and the first one to finish wins.

There are a total of 14 people participating in the contest, including Linn Police Officer Ross Vogt, Walworth County Sheriff's Deputy Dan Simonsen, Elkhorn firefighters Kyle Smith and Kyle Strate, Elkhorn Municipal Judge James Duquette, Tibbets teachers Sam Fuchs and Erin Heiser, Lake Geneva Regional News reporter Connor Carynski, radio personalities Melody Judge and Courtney Bieber, and several parents of local Girl Scouts.

The winner will earn bragging rights for the "2020 Cookie Crown."

The group of third-grade students who participate in troop 7256 are serious about girl scout cookies. Last year, four of the girls earned top cookie selling status and the troop sold 11,355 boxes.

