GLAS Education celebrates James Webb Space Telescope launch at the Abbey

Last weekend, Geneva Lake community members young and old celebrated the upcoming launch of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) — the most powerful telescope ever built.

Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM (GLAS) Education hosted an event at the Abbey on Saturday, Nov. 13 in honor of JWST’s upcoming launch. The event featured guest speakers with expertise in conducting astronomical research with space telescopes, as well as interactive activities related to astronomy.

“We wanted to provide engaging activities so kids, teens and adults could enjoy and learn different topics of space,” GLAS Planetarium and Outreach Specialist Adam McCulloch said.

GLAS began planning the event when the launch date for the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) was finally announced, McCulloch said. Developed by NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency, JWST is set to launch Dec. 18, succeeding the Hubble Space Telescope as NASA’s flagship astrophysics mission.

After a successful “Stellar Space Weekend” program at the Abbey in April, GLAS always had an interest in hosting another event at the resort.

“So when that announcement came out, we thought this would be perfect for the Abbey,” McCulloch said.

McCulloch said his favorite part of the event was watching young visitors get sucked into each interactive station during the Saturday afternoon program. The activities were designed to bring concepts of astronomy to life, in order to bring visitors into the conversation around JWST.

The “gravity well” was a crowd favorite — a sheet of spandex stretched over a circle, with a weight placed in the center.

“You can roll objects around it, and simulate how objects get into orbits around more massive objects,” he said. “It demonstrates how mass and matter bend space and time.”

Attendees also enjoyed a green screen, where they got their photos taken in front of JWST and other space objects. Another station explored light and noise, in which sound frequencies could be raised and lowered by changing the brightness of a light.

Jenn Kotler, user experience designer at the Space Telescope and Science Institute, travelled from Baltimore to bring her own exhibit to the room of activities. Kotler, along with Dr. Scott Fleming, has been working with GLAS over the past couple years to develop a sonification tool for representing data through sound rather than visuals.

“We’re a very visual-heavy culture,” Kotler said. “But we can sonify data as well.”

To illustrate this concept, Kotler constructed an interactive representation of a light curve, or a graph that shows the brightness of an object over a period of time.

The project team has been writing software to represent these light curves with sound instead of visual data points. A high light reading translates to a higher pitch, and a dip yields a lower pitch.

“Anyone could use this to do research, but it does make data more accessible for people who can’t see,” Kotler said.

Kotler’s exhibit involved moving a knob up and down a constructed light curve. The knob’s movement sounded off pitches at each data point, so participants could perceive the data with their ears as well as their eyes.

The physicality of the exhibit helped to engage a younger audience, Kotler said. She said many kids returned to drag the knob up and down the curve, listening for the changes in pitch.

GLAS also brought in Amanda Pagul for the launch event, a longtime GLAS volunteer nearing completion of her Ph.D. in physics and astronomy from the University of California, Riverside. Pagul spoke about her work with the Hubble Frontier Fields.

James Webb is much larger than the Hubble Space Telescope, Pagul explained during her presentation. JWST will also orbit the sun from a greater distance, Pagul said, because its infrared camera requires lower temperatures.

JWST will peer further back in time to some of the earliest galaxies, Pagul said, to help researchers understand how galaxies have formed through cosmic time.

“My favorite part about studying astronomy is really becoming a time traveler,” she said. “James Webb is going to be an incredible feat of engineering to help us unlock more secrets of the universe.”

In partnership with the Geneva Lake Conservancy, GLAS will be hosting a guided night hike and stargazing event at Helen Rohner Children’s Fishing Park and Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy on Thursday evening, Dec. 9.

