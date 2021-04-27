GLAS to create Dark Skies office to continue efforts to reduce light pollution

WILLIAMS BAY — The Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM nonprofit has secured funding to hire a full-time Dark Skies Initiative worker who will charter community outreach efforts to the group’s ongoing light pollution reduction efforts.
Just in time for International Dark Skies Week, which lasted from April 5 – 12, the Williams Bay-based astrophysics education group announced it received enough funding to create a Dark Skies Office.
The office, which will operate out of the GLAS headquarters at 186 Elkhorn Road, will employ one full-time staff member to stay up-to-date on dark skies initiatives and coordinate community outreach efforts throughout the county to reduce light pollution levels in the area.
The new position has been made possible through contributions from John and Leslie McQuown of Sonoma, California and Ann Drake of Chicago.
GLAS has engaged in Dark Skies projects for years, well before the closure of Yerkes Observatory in October 2018, but primarily through student projects, which focus on crafting a valuable educational experience for the students involved.
One such Dark Skies project coordinated by students working with GLAS includes the Lakeshore Environment and Night Sky Sensor (LENSS) project, an initiative where students designed and constructed a light pollution sensor and installed it along the Geneva Lake Shore Path.
“Most of our work right now has been in relationship to students,” Meredith said. “That’s all great but it doesn’t move fast enough to actually connect with homeowners, business people and municipalities.”
But now with funding for the full-time position, Meredith said the new Dark Skies office will have more dedicated time to connect with community members and expand on initiatives.
Meredith said she hopes the new position will be filled by June 14 and will take a focus on connecting with local municipalities to start discussions about unifying ordinances relating to light pollution so there is a clear guideline community members can adhere to throughout the county.
Meredith said she would also like the new Dark Skies office worker to connect with local businesses to stay updated on lighting installations and practices.
She said she also hopes the position will serve as an information liaison for those interested in learning more about light pollution reduction.
She said student Dark Skies Initiative projects have caught the attention of community members and that the GLAS officer frequently receives inquiries and requests for information regarding light pollution. But with limited staff, Meredith said the office is not currently suited to handle the requests.
“We don’t want to give out less than the best information,” she said. “That requires a sustained, focused attention of a job.”
In a press release announcing the new office, Meredith said the new position will be ushered in during GLAS’s most active summer since it left its previous headquarters in Yerkes Observatory in 2018.
“We will have five undergraduate interns at GLAS,” she said. “Two interns from the University of Chicago will be working on Dark Skies projects.”
As a part of the new office funding, GLAS will be engaging in outreach projects with underserved students in Chicago and Milwaukee.
“We have partners at the University of Chicago and at the Adler Planetarium who are interested in working with us on this,” Meredith said in the release. “The plan is to bundle the LENSS project in a way that can be shared with community leaders and teachers.”
She added she is also eager to extend programs to students in Milwaukee.
In the release Meredith thanked longtime GLAS donors Drake and the McQuowns.
“Their support has enabled GLAS Education to serve its mission over the past two and a half years,” Meredith said in the release.
A special thanks was offered to Drake, who supported GLAS as they relocated following the closure of Yerkes Observatory.