GLAS to create Dark Skies office to continue efforts to reduce light pollution

“Most of our work right now has been in relationship to students,” Meredith said. “That’s all great but it doesn’t move fast enough to actually connect with homeowners, business people and municipalities.”

But now with funding for the full-time position, Meredith said the new Dark Skies office will have more dedicated time to connect with community members and expand on initiatives.

Meredith said she hopes the new position will be filled by June 14 and will take a focus on connecting with local municipalities to start discussions about unifying ordinances relating to light pollution so there is a clear guideline community members can adhere to throughout the county.

Meredith said she would also like the new Dark Skies office worker to connect with local businesses to stay updated on lighting installations and practices.

She said she also hopes the position will serve as an information liaison for those interested in learning more about light pollution reduction.

She said student Dark Skies Initiative projects have caught the attention of community members and that the GLAS officer frequently receives inquiries and requests for information regarding light pollution. But with limited staff, Meredith said the office is not currently suited to handle the requests.