Glass Insurance Center wins Parade of Trees competition

Jeff Glass, owner of Glass/Schenning Insurance Center, said when his employees asked him if they could participate in Geneva Lake Museum's Parade of Trees competition, he told them that he had three rules:

"I have nothing to do with it."

"Don't embarrass me because there are a lot of beautiful trees down there."

"Have fun doing it."

Glass's employees must have followed those "rules" closely, as the insurance company took first place in the third annual Parade of Trees competition.

Glass said there were a lot of quality decorated trees for the competition, so he is proud that his employees won.

"Our intention wasn't to go out to win this thing," Glass said. "It was just to not look horrible against the other trees."

The Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St. in Lake Geneva, conducted the 2021 Parade of Trees competition from Nov. 20 through Jan. 4. As part of the competition, Christmas trees decorated by about 30 participating businesses and organizations were lined along the museum's "Main Street" area, with visitors voting for their favorite tree.

Museum director Janet Ewing said after 29 piles of ballots were counted, Jan. 5, Glass/Schenning Insurance Center, 500 Commercial Court in Lake Geneva, obtained the most votes. The insurance company received a certificate and traveling trophy for winning the competition.

Brick & Mortar furniture store came in second place, and Hawks View Golf Club and Lake Geneva Balloon Company tied for third place.

Ewing said about 3,500 people visited the museum throughout the course of the competition, about three times the number of people who visited during the 2020 competition.

"So we were very pleased," Ewing said of the attendance. "There was a lot of interest in the Parade of Trees this year."

Employees of Glass/Schenning Insurance Center decorated their tree with ribbons, company ornaments and a Grinch.

Kim Riek, Glass/Schenning Insurance Center employee, said she and her co-workers enjoyed participating in the competition, noting that it took them about a couple of hours to decorate the tree.

"I think we were just trying to think of something different for the tree decorations," Riek said. "Everybody had their own ideas to put into it."

Ewing said she feels the Grinch is what helped the team win the competition, because it received a lot attention from children.

"The Grinch was a hard act to follow," Ewing said. "It was fun, because you could see how the kids responded to that tree."

Glass said, because of supply chain issues, the Grinch arrived later than expected.

"Everyone here got into it with the ornaments and the tree, and they were looking forward to decorating it," Glass said. "With the supply chain issue, the Grinch wasn't getting here in a timely fashion because it was back ordered. So they had to put the tree up before the Grinch got here."

Glass said his employees plan to participate in the 2022 competition and are already coming up with ideas for how they plan to decorate their Christmas tree.

"They've come up with some crazy ideas-- one that will blow your mind," Glass said. "But we will worry about that later."

Ewing told Glass that she is excited that his employees plan to participate in the 2022 competition, but they will have to return the traveling trophy before it begins.

"You get it for a year. Who knows, maybe you will get it again next year," Ewing said. "You have bragging rights for a year."

Ewing said she plans to expand the competition in 2022 to include more teams.

"We can sneak a few extras in for next year," Ewing said. "If anybody is interested in trying to get a tree in, we're going to make an announcement for signing up some time over the summer."

