Gofundme set up for Lake Geneva Home Depot worker diagnosed with cancer

Susan Enerson wants to help make the holiday season a little brighter for a co-worker who has been diagnosed with two forms of cancer.
Enerson, employee at the Lake Geneva Home Depot, has established a GoFundMe page for her co-worker, Tina Tatum of Genoa City, who recently was diagnosed with Stage-4 lung cancer, brain cancer and cancerous fluid around her heart.
Tatum does not have short-term or long-term disability, and most of her medical expenses will not be paid through insurance, according to the GoFundMe page.
Enerson of Elkhorn said the goal is to raise about $10,000 by Christmas, and about $4,800 has been raised already.
She said she is pleased with the amount of money that has been raised, and several co-workers and customers have donated to the site.
Enerson said she plans to keep the GoFundMe page online through at least the end of the year.
“It’s growing really fast,” Enerson said of the GoFundMe page. “We’re trying to raise as much as we can and help her stay above water.”
Enerson said Tatum has not attended work since late October. She said Tatum did not inform her co-workers about her cancer diagnoses until the day before Thanksgiving.
“She kept it kind of private until she was ready to talk to everybody about it,” Enerson said. “Then she went ahead and let us all know.”
Enerson describes Tatum as a kind person with a “bubbly personality.”
“She makes everybody laugh,” Enerson said. “She treats everybody very, very wonderfully. She would give you the shirt off her back. She’s the kindest person ever.”
Bob Rendo, co-worker, said he has worked with Tatum for about 16 years and describes her as a “sweetheart” and “wonderful person.”
Rendo said he was upset when he learned about Tatum’s cancer diagnoses.
“I was crushed when I found out,” Rendo said. “I don’t want to know what it would be like to work without her.”
Employees at the Home Depot store also have begun collecting monetary donations for Tatum, which will be matched by the Home Depot company.
“I tell my co-workers whether you donate $1 or $100, it’s all appreciated,” Rendo said. “Anything you can do, do it.”
Rendo said Home Depot also offers a “Homer Fund” program, in which employees who are unable to work because of medical reasons are eligible to receive up to $10,000 in financial assistance to help pay their rent and mortgage.
He said Tatum currently is receiving assistance from that fund.
Rendo said, as part of the program, employees may request to have a certain amount of money taken out their paycheck to donate to the fund and then Home Depot will match the donated amounts.
“It’s a great company to work for,” Rendo said. “They believe in taking care of their own.”
Enerson said Tatum has been appreciative of the support she has received from co-workers and customers.
“She’s been very sweet, very humbled by it,” Enerson said. “It’s not easy to take that kind of love, especially when it’s monetary donations.”
Rendo said he communicates with Tatum on a regular basis and often sends her photos of customers and co-workers who wish her the best of luck.
“I will do anything I can to help make her feel better,” Rendo said. “That what she does for everybody else.”
Enerson said she developed the idea for the GoFundMe page, because someone offered her assistance when her husband died in a car accident about five years ago.
“I thought that was just the most wonderful thing,” Enerson said. “When you get shown love like that, you want to love in return. That was kind of what I was thinking.”
Rendo said Tatum was there for him when he had a heart transplant about eight years ago, and now he wants to return the favor.
“Having gone through different illnesses, I know what it’s like,” Rendo said. “I’ve had my chest cut open four times, so I can sympathize with her.”
To donate to the GoFundMe page, visit www.gofundme.com/f/send-love-to-tina.
