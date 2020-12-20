Gofundme set up for Lake Geneva Home Depot worker diagnosed with cancer

Susan Enerson wants to help make the holiday season a little brighter for a co-worker who has been diagnosed with two forms of cancer.

Enerson, employee at the Lake Geneva Home Depot, has established a GoFundMe page for her co-worker, Tina Tatum of Genoa City, who recently was diagnosed with Stage-4 lung cancer, brain cancer and cancerous fluid around her heart.

Tatum does not have short-term or long-term disability, and most of her medical expenses will not be paid through insurance, according to the GoFundMe page.

Enerson of Elkhorn said the goal is to raise about $10,000 by Christmas, and about $4,800 has been raised already.

She said she is pleased with the amount of money that has been raised, and several co-workers and customers have donated to the site.

Enerson said she plans to keep the GoFundMe page online through at least the end of the year.

“It’s growing really fast,” Enerson said of the GoFundMe page. “We’re trying to raise as much as we can and help her stay above water.”

Enerson said Tatum has not attended work since late October. She said Tatum did not inform her co-workers about her cancer diagnoses until the day before Thanksgiving.