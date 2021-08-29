Gofundme set up for man who fell from balcony near Lake Geneva, critically injured

A gofundme account has been set up to help raise money for a man who was critically injured on August. 21 after calling 16 feet off a balcony.
“Early Saturday, August 21st, Russ "Trucker" Dreblow suffered critical injuries in a fall,” states the account set up online to help raise money for medical expenses.
The account information can be found by searching “Fundraiser for Russ "Trucker" Dreblow & Family” on the gofundme website.
“His son, Tommy, found him lying face down in the yard, having fallen some 16 feet off his balcony when the rail gave way. Paramedics and Flight For Life were quickly summoned. He had broken two vertebrae, one of which was pushing severely on his spinal cord.”
“It is unclear whether Russ will ever walk again. Initially there was fear that he would be quadriplegic; luckily, subsequent days found him regaining feeling in his limbs. He has a long road of intense physical therapy ahead,” stated the post.
Dreblow, a father of three, had just recently announced his retirement of nearly 30 years as an independent over-the-road truck driver.
“The week following the accident was to be his final run. He was eager to start the next chapter of his life, perhaps turning his woodworking and carpentry hobby into a business, or driving locally after some time off. Mostly, he was looking forward to being home with his sons or at his cabin up north,” the post states.
The account was created to help raise money for medical expenses, therapy and other expenses, such as retrofitting of his home for accessibility.