Going clubbing — supper, that is: Vintage supper clubs still going strong in Walworth County

Not that that long ago, many restaurant industry doomsayers were busy writing the obituary for Wisconsin supper clubs, which have been serving up comfort food, relaxed surroundings, good conversation and a convivial spirit of gemütlichkeit — German for warmth, friendliness and good cheer — along the state’s rural backroads for over a century.

After enjoying a spectacularly long run of popularity, many of Wisconsin’s supper clubs were fading and even closing in the 1970s, 80s and 90s. Some supper clubs were the victims of changing dining tastes and preferences, the rise of well-advertised and well-funded corporate chain restaurants, and other paradigm-shifting industry trends.

But as famed American author Mark Twain quipped after reading his erroneous obituary in 1897, “The report of my death is greatly exaggerated.”

The state’s supper clubs could make a similar retort.

Wisconsin’s over 250 supper clubs, a cornerstone of Badger State culture, have not only been surviving but thriving in recent decades. This includes two historic Walworth County supper clubs — The Duck Inn at Richmond, northwest of Delavan; and Mars Resort, on the scenic shores of Lake Como, just outside Lake Geneva in the Town of Geneva.

Retro nostalgic interest in traditional supper clubs was piqued, in part, by cable network AMC’s popular 1960s martini-era period drama “Mad Men” (2007-2015), as well as Wisconsin author and supper club fan Ron Faiola’s lavishly-illustrated coffee table books “Wisconsin Supper Clubs: An Old-Fashioned Experience,” published in 2013, and its 2016 sequel, “Wisconsin Supper Clubs: Another Round.” There’s even now a “Wisconsin Supper Club Enthusiast” Facebook page.

Iconic mainstay

An iconic mainstay of Wisconsin pop culture, the state’s oldest supper clubs had their roots in 1920s Prohibition-era roadhouses, resorts and underground speakeasies, popular gathering places for eating, drinking, dancing and live music. Located in hidden, obscure, off-the-beaten-path areas near lakes, forests or rural farmlands, patrons sometimes included gangsters on the lam.

Once Prohibition ended, the classic Wisconsin supper club was born, prospering into the 1960s before times changed and business began to dissipate with the end of an era. While many Wisconsin supper clubs closed, a good number of tenacious survivors have endured.

In recent decades, Wisconsin’s supper clubs have been enjoying a renaissance thanks to a groundswell of interest in supporting independent restaurateurs; eating homemade and often locally-sourced foods; and seeking out authentic, one-of-a-kind dining experiences.

In Wisconsin, supper clubs aren’t just restaurants, they’re also a lifestyle — a mélange of slow food served in generous portions, dimly-lit nostalgic ambience, and good times spent with family and friends over a brandy Old Fashioned.

They’re cool again.“I think people like the idea of breaking away from the corporate America chain restaurants,” said Jeff Karbash, owner of The Duck Inn since 1994. “I think that’s a big part of it. Everything’s so corporate now. It’s everywhere. They’re fed up with that. They’re staying away from that. You work in the corporate grind every day and you get off work and you go into a place and you see the same thing. I think people like the idea of walking into a supper club and seeing a small independent family making a living. It’s nice to get back to that locally-owned player.”

Scott Pohl, co-owner of Mars Resort with childhood friend Arnie Silvestri, said a heaping helping of nostalgia is also a factor in the resurgence of supper clubs.

“I’m 54 now,” he said. “As a kid, my grandfather and my father used to take me to them. My dad and grandfather aren’t around anymore. My dad’s last meal was here at Mars. ... My point is, it’s nostalgia. You want to revisit the old days. As you’re getting older, you want to remember being young, where you were and what you did and everything else. To me, that’s a huge part of it. Supper clubs don’t change. People walk in here and they’re, ‘Oh, my God! It’s exactly like I remembered it.’”

Pohl said supper clubs offer patrons a heart-warming grounding in history and multi-generational connections that most restaurants lack.

“They all have their own personality, they all have their own unique décor,” Pohl said. “Who doesn’t love to walk into a place and just kind of be kept entertained looking around, taking it all in, and meet new friends? Supper clubs are the best place in the world.”

The Duck Inn

The Duck Inn takes its name from the supper club’s roots as a rural 1920s/early 1930s speakeasy, a term for illicit bars and nightclubs that were among Prohibition’s worst-kept secrets.

“Patrons were to secretly ‘duck in’ for a drink, where the bartender would tell a patron to be quiet and ‘speak easy,’” noted Delavan native Karbash, who met his wife, Nora, when she worked at The Duck Inn. “After Prohibition, municipalities would issue liquor licenses, but they wanted them out of the city limits, so you’d see a lot of them in the rural communities … with the stipulations that they had to serve food. Being so far out of the city, these people started doing just one food entrée like chicken. When they realized the crowds they were getting, that’s when the supper club evolved.”

For Karbash, the key for The Duck Inn’s enduring success rests on several building block foundations — good food, quality service, a classic supper club atmosphere, traditional legacy supper club bar drinks, and family ownership.

Other key building block “musts,” he said, include the Friday night fish fry and Wednesday and Saturday prime rib specials, which are “very popular” menu staples at The Duck Inn.

Karbash, who put himself through college working in the restaurant business, fulfilled a dream in buying The Duck Inn, which had been closed for eight years years before he purchased, refurbished and reopened the supper club in 1994.

“I wanted to own my own place,” he recalled. “I was always good in the restaurants and always felt most comfortable working in a restaurant. It took a few years to save a little money, get lucky in the market, get lucky with the banker in financing and get the deal together.”

Karbash said there were generations of people who knew of The Duck Inn and were “waiting for it to reopen and come in and give us a try.”

Over the last 28 years, he reinvested profits into building The Duck Inn “into what I imagined it could be,” he said. Most recently, he installed a centerpiece 280-gallon waterfall “duck pond” fish tank filled with colorful African cychlid fish. Looking ahead, Karbash plans a May renovation to the 70-seat Duck Room dining room housed in the original 1920s-30s era section of the supper club.

Karbash said his zest for the supper club business hasn’t waned.“I like how fast time goes by,” he said. “The people are great, the customers are wonderful. The family atmosphere of the operation is nice. Our employees, and customers, are like one big family.”

Prepared fresh

Another key to the success of The Duck Inn, he said, is its emphasis on “everything being prepared in-house.”

“At the bar and grills, a lot of it is out of the freezer and into the fryer,” Karbash said. “What we do, it’s real food prepared fresh in-house from fresh ingredients.”

He said they deal with as many local farmers as possible, drawing in local produce from the area, lamb from Pin Oak Ridge Farms in the Town of Richmond, trout from Rushing Waters Trout Farms in Palmyra and others.

Apropos to the supper club’s heritage name, duck is the star headliner of the Duck Inn menu.

They serve roast half duck served on wild rice with a choice of a l’orange, mushroom or cherry jubilee sauces; cashew duck served over basmati rice with a sweet apricot drizzle; apple brandy-glazed duck served on butter sautéed spaetzles; and the duck sampler, served with Duck Inn’s four l’orange, mushroom, cherry jubilee and apple brandy sauces.

“Being The Duck Inn, we’re well known for duck,” Karbash said. “We sell a lot of duck breast and roasted half ducks.”

Steaks selections include king or queen filet mignon, ribeye, porterhouse topped with roasted garlic and peppercorn butter, New York strip, and gorgonzola New York strip steak with melted gorgonzola walnut butter.

Pasta dishes include vegetarian rotolo primavera, spinach ricotta stuffed in tri-colored pasta with red marinara and Alfredo sauces; choice beef burgundy tips served in a rich burgundy mushroom sauce on a bed of pasta, with mushrooms and onions; and angler’s pasta, sautéed shrimp, scallops and crab served with white wine sauce and topped with hollandaise.

Duck Inn seafood selections include jumbo deep-fried shrimp, South African cold water lobster tail, Alaskan king crab legs, grilled Atlantic salmon filet, pan-fried walleye pike, broiled sea scallops, and pan-fried rainbow trout almondine.

Other entrée selections at The Duck Inn include German wiener schnitzel served with spaetzels, barbecue baby back pork ribs, Grecian pork chops seasoned with garlic and oregano, lamb chops gemolata, and Chef Jim’s chicken cordon bleu — breaded baked chicken breast stuffed with thin slices of andouille sausage and pepper jack cheese, topped with mornay sauce.

Year-round nightly specials include pretzel-encrusted bluegill (Mondays), prime rib (Wednesdays and Saturdays), 3/4-rack barbecued ribs (Thursdays), and Hungarian duck (Sundays).

In Wisconsin, supper clubs and fish fry Friday go hand-in-hand as a Badger State dining institution. Friday night specials at The Duck Inn include all-you-can eat broiled or fried cod; mini shrimp; all-you-can eat smelt; perch; and a smelt appetizer.

An extensive appetizer menu includes blue point oysters on the half shell, oysters Rockefeller, shrimp cocktail, Grecian chicken wings, parmesan-crusted calamari, crab stuffed mushrooms, escargot dejonghe, French onion soup, a duck plate/rumaki combination, and a classic traditional Wisconsin supper club relish tray, served with a house signature buttermilk dip.

A “L’il Ducking” menu is available for children.

Desserts and dessert drinks

Karbash said all desserts at The Duck Inn are homemade, with the most popular being the crème brûlée.

The Duck Inn’s full-service bar offers an extensive menu of drink offerings including white, red, sparkling and dessert wines; martinis; Caribbean cocktails; winter warmers and specialty drinks; domestic, premium and imported beers; Wisconsin specialty beers; mocktails; beer alternatives; and a variety of after-dinner and ice cream drinks.

“Classic” supper club cocktails served up at The Duck Inn include a dozen different martini selections, Wisconsin Old Fashioneds, brandy Manhattans, Harvey wallbangers, sidecars, slow screws, sloe gin fizzes, Cuba libres, Tom Collins’ and daiquiris.

Among the fans of The Duck Inn is 20-year customer Andrew Richmond, a Beloit native and Delavan area resident who recalls becoming a Duck Inn regular “very quickly.”

“I enjoy the supper club atmosphere,” he said, noting he likes to visit supper clubs when he travels, including The Butterfly Club in Beloit and the lakefront HOBNOB in Kenosha regionally. “For me, supper clubs are a place that makes you comfortable. It’s not like a regular restaurant where you order and eat and you leave. It’s more an experience sitting down to eat — the food, the relaxing atmosphere. If you’re gonna visit Wisconsin, you have to experience a supper club.”

Another fan is Town of Richmond resident Forrest Bright, a frequent patron for over 30 years.

“It’s not unusual for me to be here more days they’re open than not,” he said. “I certainly like their food — the food quality is consistent and really good. I like the way they treat their customers — they’re very, very genuine, very nice. I consider them my friends.”

A self-confessed “one of the oldies” at The Duck Inn is patron Darlene Becker, of Janesville, who has been coming to the supper club since she first started coming with her parents in 1953 under then-owners Freddie and Jean Adams.

“I’d never had duck in my life,” she recalled. “”I ordered duck and I’ve loved it ever since.”

The Duck Inn, N6214 State Hwy. 89, is located at the intersection of Highways 89 and A in the Town of Richmond.

April through December, Duck Inn is open Sundays noon to 9 p.m.; Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 4-9 p.m.; and Fridays and Saturdays, 4-10 p.m. Duck Inn hours from January-March are Sundays noon to 10 p.m.; Thursdays, 4-9 p.m.; and Fridays and Saturdays, 4-10 p.m. The Duck Inn is closed on Mondays and Wednesdays from January-March and closed Tuesdays year-round.

Reservations are taken online or by phone.

For more information, call 608-883-6988 or visit duckinndelavan.com.

Mars Resort

A classic supper club nestled on the sandy beachfront shore of scenic Lake Como, with spectacular summer sunset views, Mars Resort will celebrate its centennial as a supper club in 2023.

Located along a Chicago & Northwestern Railway spur line to Williams Bay that dropped off Prohibition-era gangsters at Mars Resort’s front door, the supper club dates its launch to 1923 with the speakeasy opening of the seasonal Old Glory Camp restaurant.

“The train from Chicago used to run right through our parking lot,” Pohl said. “Bugs Moran and Baby Face Nelson used to get on the train to get out of Chicago, stop and have a beer at Mars and go down to French Country Inn, which is a restaurant we just bought. There’s a long history between these two buildings.”

Renamed Langwith Resort in 1944, and finally Mars Resort in 1949 under namesakes Robert and Christine Marszalek, Mars Resort transitioned to year-round operations under the 1961-71 ownership of Jack and Elgie Smith.

Today, while customers no longer arrive by train, they do arrive at Mars Resort by cars, motorcycles, snowmobiles, boats, planes on the lake ice and sea planes on the water.

“It’s fun to see them come in on every shape of transportation,” Pohl said of the supper club’s customers.

Pohl and Silvestri purchased Mars Resort in 2016, undertaking a comprehensive remodeling that included a new lit stone bar and a fully-revitalized lakefront including an expansive patio deck, lakefront docks and a popular pontoon cocktail and dinner cruise boat, The Como Queen. A seasonal beachfront tiki hut with a full bar and outdoor grill offers up a summer-long slate of outdoor live music.

“As kids, I lived up here and Arnie spent his summers up here with his family,” Pohl said. “We got to know each other as boys, like 10, 12 years old. In 2012, I was talking with Arnie and he said, ‘Hey, why don’t we do a project together,’ and his suggestion was buying Mars Resort. I knew the previous owner (Don Woelky), him and my father were friends. We came up, met with Donnie and it took about two years to close. This is our seventh year.”

Basic feel-good food

Through 15 ownership iterations over the past 99 years, Pohl credits Mars Resort’s longevity and enduring success to a number of factors including “great, basic feel-good food that comes out of the kitchen consistent every time.” Mars also offers core supper club menu staples like steaks, chops and fish.

“If you look at any supper club, there’s never any ancillary, fancy stuff,” he noted. “It’s all good eatin’ quality food. There’s no fluff on the menu, it’s all bulleye products. We pride ourselves on the consistency of the food that comes out of our kitchen. Our cooks have all been here 15 years or more, so what you had 10 years ago will taste the same five years ago, today and, hopefully, five years from now.”

Ambience, he said, is also important for maintaining the classic supper club vibe.

“If you go to any supper club, you notice the core stays the same from the basic era that it was started or kind of froze in time,” Pohl said. “That’s the kind of stuff, you walk in the door and it makes you feel good. It’s kind of comfortable, like putting on your favorite jacket or a pair of jeans you’ve had for a long time.”

Carefully cultivating and maintaining a genuine family feel is also important, Pohl said.

“The waitresses comes out to the table, almost like they’re a relative of yours,” he said. “You’re very comfortable. It’s a core home feeling. From the bussers to the hostess to the waitresses to the owners, they really, truly care about your experience.”

A good bar is also central to the success of Wisconsin supper clubs according to Pohl.

“We’re known for our signature brandy Old Fashioned,” he said of Mars Resort’s “island oasis” bar. “Our bar, being an older bar, you’ll sit on this end of the bar and there’ll be guest at the other side of the bar, you’ll hear they’re from the same town and the next thing you know you’re talking, having a good time and you’re building relationships. And that’s what happens. You may come in as a stranger, but you’re gonna leave with a couple new connections that will hopefully last a lifetime.”Pohl said classic Wisconsin supper clubs like Mars Resort offer a feel like no other dining establishment.“You can’t duplicate it,” he observed. “At any other restaurant you just don’t get that same sense. Supper clubs are something you routinely visit, restaurants you go to.”

Classic retro supper club

Lending a classic retro supper club aesthetic is a live piano bar on Friday and Saturday nights from 7-10 p.m.

“People sit around the piano and sing songs and the next thing you know people by the tables are singing songs and dancing around and you have the whole dining room singing along to ‘Sweet Caroline,’ the whole joint is going crazy,” Pohl said, adding that Mars Resort is “the only piano bar in southeastern Wisconsin, really the only piano bar in southern Wisconsin.”Pohl said Mars Resort has widespread recognition across the U.S. thanks to nearly a century of word-of-mouth advertising.“Everybody knows it — and it’s one little joint, 1,500 square feet,” Pohl said. “The word-of-mouth is out there and it feels awesome, it feels so good. I just had a guest text me saying, ‘You’re not gonna believe this. I was in Houston, talking about I’m from the Chicago area and I have a summer home in Lake Geneva and they’re like, ‘There’s a place called Mars Resort.’”

Mars Resort offers an extensive menu including appetizers, soups and salads, sandwiches and supper club staple entrees including Wednesday and Friday fish fry specials, steaks, seafoods, ribs, chops and poultry, including chicken and duck.

Popular signature menu items at Mars Resort, Pohl said, include char-broiled half-pound burgers, the Reuben sandwich, lightly-seasoned and skewered grilled jumbo shrimp, fried lake perch and bluegill, former Mars owner Joe Payne’s secret recipe “house specialty” barbecued ribs, marinated charred half chicken, char-broiled pork chops and ribeye steak.

The ribs

Ribs have become the supper club’s featured headlining entrée.

“We sell over 15 tons of ribs a year,” Pohl said. “We sold 30,800 pounds last year in this little restaurant.”

Other menu selections include fried chicken, charred half duck, New York strip and filet mignon steaks, and a signature spinach salad with homemade hot bacon dressing.

Pohl said a new addition to the menu — bone-in Grecian pork chops marinated in garlic, lemon, olive oil and oregano — “fly out” the kitchen.“People go nuts over them,” he noted.

Cocktails

Signature cocktails at Mars Resort include the Old Fashioned, Manhattan, Classic Martini, Sunset Cocktail and Mars Russian. Other bar offerings include sparkling, white and red wines; draft and bottled imported, domestic and seasonal beers; non-alcoholic beers; and hard seltzers.

Among Mars Resort’s longtime patrons are Hank and Lynn Zbierski, of Lake Geneva, who have been going to the supper club since 1966.

“We love to hide, we love the clientele, we love the view, we love the ambience,” Hank Zbierski said. “I think they’ve done a wonderful job of keeping the tradition alive. Supper clubs are true Wisconsin, true Midwest values.”Adds Lynn, “ I love the place — it’s got an ambience that’s wonderful.”

Another Mars Resort fan is Williams Bay resident Lee Flynn, a nearly 30-year patron who likens Mars Resort to the Boston bar in the hit 1982-1993 NBC sitcom “Cheers,” the celebrated place “where everybody knows your name, and they’re always glad you came.”

“I’ve done a lot of traveling, and in my opinion Mars is THE ‘Cheers’ of southern Wisconsin — where everybody knows my name,” he said. “I’ve always been made to feel welcome, never had a bad meal, and I’ve made a lot of good friends here.”

Pohl said he’s been enjoying his new professional life at the helm of Mars Resort.

“I love seeing Mars become a part of everybody’s life,” he said. “What kind of business do you have that you can actually say that in? A supper club really truly touches people’s lives.”

Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, in the Town of Geneva, is located north of State Highway 50. Reservations are not taken.

Open seven days a week, the bar at Mars Resort opens daily at 11 a.m. and 9 a.m. Sundays, serving until 11 p.m. on weekdays and 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The kitchen at Mars Resort opens daily at 11 a.m. and serves until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

For more more information, call 262-245-5689 or visit mars-resort.com.

