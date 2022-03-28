Going forward, Williams Bay piers must be numbered

The Williams Bay Village Board on March 7 unanimously adopted Ordinance 2022-04, creating Sections 281-1H (9) and 281-1L (8) of the village’s code of ordinances, requiring wharf and pier numbering and setting a penalty for non-compliance violations.

The board’s vote to approve came upon the recommendation of the village’s Harbor Commission and Building, Zoning and Ordinance Committee.

Committee members felt that wharf and pier number requirements would allow the village to better monitor ordinance compliance by wharf and pier owners, as well as better facilitate the proper identification of wharf and pier owners.

In board discussions, members also believed that wharf and pier numbering would aid in enhancing emergency fire, rescue, medical and law enforcement response on Geneva Lake.

“Having everything numbered would be a big advantage,” said village president William Duncan, who noted “most piers are numbered” based on his observation, providing a “rough estimate” that 80% of the piers in the village are already compliant.

Duncan said the pier numbering ordinance would also aid the village’s harbor commission in its enforcement action work collecting annual fees for permitted boat lifts, buoys and boat ramps, and verifying and enforcing compliance.

“People send in forms saying how many they have — ramps, buoys and lifts — and the harbor commission needs to be able to verify what people are reporting,” Duncan noted. “Sometimes they can’t tell because there’s no pier numbers. (Mandated pier numbers) will allow the harbor commission to more easily verify where things are and who belongs to them, so we collect our proper money, or maybe identify someone who’s paid too much, which is a possibility, too.”

Section 281-1H (9) of the village’s code of ordinances requires wharf and pier numbers. The numbers, to be obtained from the Geneva Lake Association, are required to be fastened to the end of the wharf or pier and be properly maintained so as to be plainly seen from navigable waters.

Section 281-1L (8) of the code of ordinances sets a $50 penalty for any person convicted of a violation of Section 281-1H (9), together with the costs of prosecution and penalty assessment.

