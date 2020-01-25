Going to the beach in Lake Geneva? There could be an app for that

Riviera Beach patrons may have a more convenient option this summer for paying for their beach passes.
Lake Geneva city officials are considering partnering with mobile app service Viply to offer a pilot program allowing people to pay for their beach passes by downloading an app onto their cellphones.
City harbormaster Linda Frame said the program would allow patrons to pay for their passes and get out onto the beach more quickly, without having to wait in line.
“You can get beach passes for your daily visit already paid for at home,” she said.
Visitors to the Lake Geneva beachfront now wait in line at entry gates or nearby kiosks to pay for a day at the beach. Admission costs $8 for adults and $4 for children.
Customers would need to pay a onetime fee of $1.80 to acquire the Viply mobile app — a portion of which, officials said, would go to the city.
Officials said the app program would not cost the city anything.
Frame proposed the pilot program to Lake Geneva aldermen Jan. 15 during a meeting of the city council piers, harbors & lakefront committee.
Aldermen voiced enthusiasm for the concept.
“I would like to jump on it and see what it’s all about,” Alderman Doug Skates said.
Alderwoman Cindy Flower said offering a beach app program would make it more convenient for beach goers.
“I love this,” she said.
Flower noted that waiting lines can get pretty long and congested during the summer beach season.
“I’ve witnessed all three of the kiosks having problems on Fourth of July with the line down the street,” she said. “We have no other mechanisms besides the kiosks.”
Frame said customers using the app would pay for a beach pass, then find a beach attendant wearing a plastic laynard with a quick code response generator. The attendant would touch a customer’s phone to confirm that the customer’s pass is valid for that day.
“If they paid yesterday and they’re trying to sneak in for that day, they can’t get in because it will deny it automatically,” Frame said.
One of the issues yet to be worked out if when a person pays for a beach pass but then decides not to use it.
“If we have rain dates or a severe storm pop, and people can’t go to the beach,” Frame said, “that’s another situation we need to iron out,” she said.
The program must be approved by the full City Council.
If it is approved, the city will post a link on its website allowing people to purchase the app. The city also will post signs near the beach to inform people about the program.
If it is successful, the city could expand the app system to include patrons paying for boat launch passes or other beach-related activities.
“We’ve talked to comptrollers in the cities that are already using this app, and they love it,” Frame said. “That doesn’t mean we will, and that’s why I want to pilot it.”