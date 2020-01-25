Going to the beach in Lake Geneva? There could be an app for that

Alderwoman Cindy Flower said offering a beach app program would make it more convenient for beach goers.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

“I love this,” she said.

Flower noted that waiting lines can get pretty long and congested during the summer beach season.

“I’ve witnessed all three of the kiosks having problems on Fourth of July with the line down the street,” she said. “We have no other mechanisms besides the kiosks.”

Frame said customers using the app would pay for a beach pass, then find a beach attendant wearing a plastic laynard with a quick code response generator. The attendant would touch a customer’s phone to confirm that the customer’s pass is valid for that day.

“If they paid yesterday and they’re trying to sneak in for that day, they can’t get in because it will deny it automatically,” Frame said.

One of the issues yet to be worked out if when a person pays for a beach pass but then decides not to use it.

“If we have rain dates or a severe storm pop, and people can’t go to the beach,” Frame said, “that’s another situation we need to iron out,” she said.

The program must be approved by the full City Council.