Got a hemp farm next door? Better get used to it

However, Davison said Wisconsin laws prevent local municipalities from enacting ordinances regarding hemp, contrary to what is set forth in the 2017 industrial hemp pilot program regulations.

“It’s not a matter of local concern,” Davison said. “The state makes the rules and issues the licenses.”

Village officials said they have and will continue to voice the residents’ concerns to state officials and encouraged them to do the same.

Trustee Gregg Sinnen said that because it is a pilot program, legislators may be willing to make changes based on what was found to work and not work.

Trustee Karl Ostby said with hemp flooding the market, prices are so depressed the problem may partially take care of itself, as farmers drop out of the market.

A farmer in the audience noted that hemp was selling for about $18 a pound, down considerably from $150 per pound a year ago.

Also, those who are not locked in with a buyer will be hard-pressed to find one, meaning they will have to retail the product on their own.

Sinnen said given the market reality, there may not be as much push back from the agricultural community if changes are proposed.