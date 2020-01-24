Governor aims to end partisanship, help dairy farmers in State of the State

Evers said he’ll announce a package of bills that would create the Wisconsin Initiative for Dairy Exports and set a goal of increasing Wisconsin’s dairy exports to 20% of the U.S. milk supply by 2024 through boosting efficiency in small and medium farms and building up the state’s dairy brand.

Evers also wants lawmakers to pass a bill that would connect farmers with buyers such as universities, technical colleges, hospitals and local businesses.

He also vowed to expand the Farm Center and boost staffing at UW-Extension to better assist farmers, and said he plans to create a new farmer mental health program to assist farmers in accessing mental health support.

To continue his focus on farmers and rural issues, Evers also said he’ll create the Office of Rural Prosperity within the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. to help people access programs addressing rural needs.

“I’m interested to hear what he’s come up with as far as legislation that would assist agriculture,” Fitzgerald said. “The governor is right, we’re losing two dairy farms a day, and we’re all ears when it comes to what he’s going to propose and whether or not it’s something we can get bills drafted on and through the full Legislature. Before the end of this session, that’s pretty aggressive, so we’ll see how it works out.”