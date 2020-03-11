Governor appoints Elkhorn city clerk as new county register of deeds

ELKHORN — Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Elkhorn's city clerk to become the new Walworth County register of deeds.

City Clerk Cairie Virrueta will succeed Donna Pruess, who is retiring as register of deeds effective March 12 with nearly a year left in her current term.

Pruess has been register of deeds since 2013, in an elected countywide position that pays $74,000 a year.

Virrueta will serve out the remainder of the current four-year term until next January, although she also could seek a full four-year term in the November elections.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

In announcing his appointment of Virrueta, Evers cited her city clerk experience, saying, "Cairie Virrueta has proven her commitment to public service and her community."

The other two finalists for the appointment were Cynthia Mizzen, a clerk in the register of deeds office, and Doreen Nevelier, a senior title examiner with Knight Barry Title.