Governor urges help for dairy farmers in State of the State address

“One of the things I’m most proud of is that more than 95 percent of the bills I signed my first year in office had bipartisan support,” Evers said.

However, Republican leaders criticized Evers for a lack of bipartisanship.

“What you’re going to hear tonight, I believe, is all things based on polling,” Vos told reporters Wednesday. Bipartisanship, he said, “actually requires people sitting down and compromising in a give-and-take that we have not seen from the Evers administration.”

Vos noted a package of bills introduced this week by Evers aimed at curbing youth vaping. He said the bills should be “easy, bipartisan, something that should be a layup,” but added the bills did not include GOP input.

The clash between Evers and the GOP-led Assembly and Senate began with sweeping lame-duck legislation aimed at limiting the incoming governor’s power. The legislation, which was signed by Walker in late 2018, before Evers took office, has yet to see a final resolution in the courts, while the taxpayer cost has surpassed $2.1 million.

Republican leadership in the Assembly has said they expect to adjourn the session by the end of February. The Senate is not expected to stay in session much longer than that.

“From nonpartisan redistricting and investing in our rural communities, to addressing youth vaping and capping the cost of insulin, to closing the dark store loophole and getting PFAS out of our water, we’ve got work to do,” Evers said. “There’s no rest for the elected, folks, and we’ve got a lot to get done before anyone takes a vacation.”