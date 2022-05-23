Meet the two candidates running for Walworth County Sheriff

The November election is over five months away, but already signs are up all over the county for two candidates who are both vying to become the next Walworth County sheriff.

Two candidates both with a lot of experience in law enforcement - David Gerber and Craig Konopski - have filed paperwork to run for the open Walworth County Sheriff position left by outgoing Sheriff Kurt Picknell.

The deadline for completed and submitted declaration for candidacy to run in the election is no later than 5 p.m. on June 1. The primary election will be Aug. 9 if there are more than two candidates. The general election is Nov. 8.

Gerber is currently an undersheriff, second in command, at the Walworth County Sheriff's Office. He has been with the department for the last 25 years.

“I decided to run after Sheriff Picknell decided not to run for another term and announced his retirement,” Gerber said. “When the opportunity was presented, the decision to run was not taken lightly as the position of Sheriff comes with a lot of responsibility in many areas. The Sheriff is the Chief Executive Officer, and the Undersheriff is the Chief Operating Officer.”

Konopski comes into this race with plenty of experience of his own with over 24 years in total of law enforcement experience. He has 17 years as a patrol officer, 15 years serving in the Walworth County Deputy’s Association, and has worked as a detective for the past seven years. He also served in the Navy for 13 years.

“I am cross-trained in multiple law enforcement disciplines i.e. death investigator, arson investigator, field training officer, traffic crash Reconstructionist and pre-employment background investigator,” Konopski said. “My primary focus has been solving crimes, protecting, and serving Walworth County residents with a near perfect record of accomplishment in court."

Gerber

The list of accomplishments that Gerber is most proud of include completing the full implementation of the deputy assigned squad program, completing the multi-million dollar radio communications upgrade project, completing security electronics upgrades in the jail, and the full implementation of the PEER support and Chaplain Program.

Gerber said he wants to enhance interoperability with first responders with communication and records management, ensure fiscal responsibility for the annual budget and make sure employees receive the highest level of training to ensure safety for the community.

“One of the first things I will do is meet with my Command Staff (leadership team) and reinforce the current goals, set new goals, and explain any new expectations for the agency.”

“We have so many resources and amenities here, yet still have the small-town feel. Our deputies are able to live in any neighboring County in the State of Wisconsin, yet I choose to live within Walworth County. I raised my kids in Walworth County and both decided to stay and attend the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater,” he said. “Professionally, I want to thank the citizens for the support you have given to all Police agencies in the County. There is anti-police rhetoric across the country, but not so much here in Walworth County where we do not experience much of that. Most people are supportive of the police. I believe it is because of the excellent working relationships we have with our citizens. I want to continue to strengthen our relationships with our citizens by building trust and continuing to keep Walworth County a highly desirable safe place to live, work, and play.”

Speaking about the upcoming election, Gerber said, “I have unique training and experience that leads me to this natural progression. There is a lot of work in progress and many goals I have yet to accomplish ... My experience, training, education, and proven performance I have gained at every level in my career have prepared me for this new role.”

Konopski

Konopski’s objectives if he were to become Sheriff are all about safety.

“My primary objectives as your sheriff will be to prioritize deputy safety, deputy retention and deputy recruitment,” he said. “Increase accountability and put an end to internal corruption. Ensure good stewardship of taxpayer dollars by ending wasteful spending. When Walworth County Deputies are well equipped and proficiently trained, this leads to a safer community for families to live and work in.”

He said it has been difficult seeing many co-workers leave for other positions or retire early and he wants that to change.

“Serving my Country in the U.S. Navy for 13 years and my 24 years in law enforcement have given me leadership skills and discipline to best serve and protect our county,” Konopski said. “There have been a growing number of concerns with the current administration that have led to a mass exodus of experienced, veteran deputies leaving for other departments and prematurely retiring.”

Konospki has spent the last 21 years with his family in Walworth County and some of his best moments outside of his job include his involvement in the Toys for Tots charity, serving in the VFW (Veteran of Foreign Wars) and the American Legion.

“Personally, Walworth County has been my family’s home for over 20 years. It is where we chose to put down roots and raise our son,” he said. “Professionally, Walworth County has provided both personal and educational opportunities to both my wife and me. I look forward to hearing issues and concerns from voters on the campaign trail and to earn your vote on Tuesday, August 9 and again on Tuesday, November 8.”

More information about both candidates can be found on their Facebook pages at Craig Konopski for Walworth County Sheriff and Undersheriff Dave Gerber for Walworth County Sheriff.

