No contested elections for Williams Bay, Fontana, Linn, the Town of Geneva and the Village of Walworth

There are a lot of noncontested races on the west end of Geneva Lake.

Williams Bay trustees Lowell Wright and Robert Umans are both running unopposed while Donald Parker filed for non-candidacy and will not seeking another term.

If there is no write-in candidate to fill Parker's position, the village president can appoint someone if necessary.

Three village trustees in Fontana, Stan Livingston, Rick Pappas and Dave Prudden will each retain their seats with no challengers on the ballot.

Linn’s Alex Palmer in seat 4 and Kathy Leith in seat 6 are both running uncontested.

Steve Otten, supervisor 3 and supervisor 4, Mark Serba of the Town of Geneva, also do not have challengers in the spring election.

Trustees Joan Sallee, Bob Ball and Matt Tanner are also running unopposed for re-election in the Village of Walworth.

