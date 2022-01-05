No contested elections for Williams Bay, Fontana, Linn, the Town of Geneva and the Village of Walworth

There are a lot of noncontested races on the west end of Geneva Lake.
Williams Bay trustees Lowell Wright and Robert Umans are both running unopposed while Donald Parker filed for non-candidacy and will not seeking another term.
If there is no write-in candidate to fill Parker's position, the village president can appoint someone if necessary.
Three village trustees in Fontana, Stan Livingston, Rick Pappas and Dave Prudden will each retain their seats with no challengers on the ballot.
Linn’s Alex Palmer in seat 4 and Kathy Leith in seat 6 are both running uncontested.
Steve Otten, supervisor 3 and supervisor 4, Mark Serba of the Town of Geneva, also do not have challengers in the spring election.
Trustees Joan Sallee, Bob Ball and Matt Tanner are also running unopposed for re-election in the Village of Walworth.
Watch now: The 2022 Geneva Lake Polar Plunge with video and photos
Watch now: 2022 Geneva Lake Polar Plunge
A pair stands ready just seconds before jumping into Geneva Lake on Jan. 1, 2022.
Three people hold hands as they run into Geneva Lake at noon on Jan. 1, 2022.
A mass of people run into Geneva Lake in Williams Bay for the 2022 Polar Plunge.
A man quickly runs out of Geneva Lake after taking the plunge on Jan. 1, 2022.
A great way to start the year
Madeleine Sherrier, 29, who has a house in Williams Bay, dressed as a fish for the 2022 Geneva Lake Polar Plunge. “It’s a great way to start the new year, a shock for the New Year.”
In memory of dad
Rachael Schlieger of Lake Geneva, poses for a photo with her sons Joseph and Jamison along with a close family friend Morgan Busenbery, on the right. Rachael’s husband died in 2021. He had talked about doing the polar plunge this year with the family. In his memory the four of them jumped in the lake for him on Jan. 1.
Friends
Friends Chris Straube, Ken Trent and Ross Giese pose for a photo before the 2022 Geneva Lake Polar Plunge. “I didn’t do it the last two years and they weren’t really great years,” Trent said referring to COVID. He is hoping for a better 2022.
Father and son
Chris Brown, of Lake Geneva, poses for a photo with his father-in-law Gary Jacobs of Green Bay, on Jan. 1, 2022 before the 2022 Geneva Lake Polar Plunge.
Checking out the photos
A group looks at photos right after jumping in the water for the 2022 Geneva Lake Polar Plunge.
The Swantz family
The Swantz family from Burlington poses for a photo after completing the 2022 Geneva Lake Polar Plunge.
A little cold
Anna Urban, right, poses with her neighbors Gabi Drewek, 10, center, and Mathilde Angeline, 8, left.
Time with friends
Shannon Young, left, Stacey Akerley, center, and Kayla Hulke, right, quickly run out of Geneva Lake after participating in the 2022 Geneva Lake Polar Plunge.
