Graduates bask in Williams Bay drive-in commencement ceremony

Another senior, Nate Mannelli, said the ceremony gave him the opportunity to see friends he had not seen in months. Mannelli was looking forward to riding his moped afterwards in a parade led by local law enforcement through the village.

School district administrator Wayne Anderson, who is retiring at the end of the summer, gave opening remarks and said seeing the seniors move onto the next chapters of their lives was a joyful experience.

Anderson, however, added that he was sad it would his last ceremony at the school.

“I have truly enjoyed each and every moment that I have been here,” he said. “Thank you for being such a great and supportive community.”

Following Anderson’s comments, class president Caitlin Thies spoke, thanking students, family and staff for being there.

Thies noted the unusual end of the year, but stressed the fact that in retrospect, for the exciting lives students have in front of them, the cancelled school events will be minuscule.

“COVID-19 may have interrupted our senior year,” she said, “but it will not interrupt the rest of our lives.”