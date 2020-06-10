Graduates bask in Williams Bay drive-in commencement ceremony

WILLIAMS BAY – High school seniors in the Williams Bay School District were able to celebrate their graduation while maintaining their distance during a drive-in style ceremony.
With traditional graduation ceremonies involving hundreds of people packed into a gymnasium, concerns surrounding the coronavirus made the age-old ritual an impossibility for schools throughout the region.
Some high schools have substituted graduation with online ceremonies, mail-in diplomas or motorcade parades.
Williams Bay principal Bill White said students deserved something special during the coronavirus pandemic.
The school’s 43 graduates, dressed in caps and gowns, drove with their families to the school June 5 to find a stage assembled outside the building’s main entrance. Instead of filling bleacher seats in a gymnasium, friends and family members parked in the school’s main lot as students pulled up to the stage one by one to receive their diploma.
The ceremony was broadcast over an FM radio station and streamed online.
Graduating senior and valedictorian Hanna Frederickson said she was thankful the school was able to host a ceremony at all, despite it being a non-traditional one. With many of the end-of-the-year senior events cancelled this year, Frederickson said the ceremony was much appreciated.
Another senior, Nate Mannelli, said the ceremony gave him the opportunity to see friends he had not seen in months. Mannelli was looking forward to riding his moped afterwards in a parade led by local law enforcement through the village.
School district administrator Wayne Anderson, who is retiring at the end of the summer, gave opening remarks and said seeing the seniors move onto the next chapters of their lives was a joyful experience.
Anderson, however, added that he was sad it would his last ceremony at the school.
“I have truly enjoyed each and every moment that I have been here,” he said. “Thank you for being such a great and supportive community.”
Following Anderson’s comments, class president Caitlin Thies spoke, thanking students, family and staff for being there.
Thies noted the unusual end of the year, but stressed the fact that in retrospect, for the exciting lives students have in front of them, the cancelled school events will be minuscule.
“COVID-19 may have interrupted our senior year,” she said, “but it will not interrupt the rest of our lives.”
Frederickson’s valedictorian address echoed a similar sentiment — that while many final school moments were robbed of the graduates because of the public health crisis, the disrutpions do not mean the class was any less united.
“Don’t look back on the things we never did, the fun we could have had,” Frederickson urged her classmates. “Rather, focus on the opportunities and experiences that await us.”
Following the graduation, the Williams Bay Police Department led student vehicles in a parade through the town, complete with squad cars, firetrucks and other EMS vehicles.
White said careful consideration and discussions with health officials went into coordination of the graduation ceremony, to ensure student safety during the event.
White said he believes the moment a student is handed a diploma marking graduation is an important moment that White did not want students to miss, despite not being able to gather for a normal ceremony.
“Certainly we’d love to have the traditional Williams Bay graduation, just like everyone wants to do their traditional graduation. But we are making the best of the situation,” he said. “We want to give our kids the chance to celebrate, and to some extent put closure on the school year.”
