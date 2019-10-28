{{featured_button_text}}
Patrick Briand graffiti

Police in Elkhorn released this image of graffiti that led to criminal charges against Patrick Briand, who was a teenager at the time.

 Scott Williams

ELKHORN — A man charged in a graffiti spree with his personal emblem “Fade” has struck a deal with prosecutors that spares him any felony conviction.

Patrick Briand, 20, of Elkhorn, has pleaded guilty to criminal damage to property, graffiti and obstructing police — all misdemeanors — in a series of incidents that occurred when he was a teenager.

In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors have dropped several other charges, including two felonies that could have sent Briand to prison for 12 years.

Walworth County Circuit Judge Kristine Drettwan approved the plea deal Oct. 9 and sentenced Briand to two nights in jail, $5,453 in restitution, and three years on probation.

Briand, a graduate of Elkhorn High School, was charged in June 2018 with spray-painting his “Fade” emblem and other markings on businesses, bridges and elsewhere in Lake Geneva and Elkhorn.

At the time, authorities calculated that his graffiti had caused thousands of dollars in property damage. The plea deal was announced two weeks before Briand was scheduled for a jury trial at the county courthouse in Elkhorn.

