Grand Geneva announces new director of marketing and communications

Grand Geneva Resort & Spa has announced that Jenna Darcy has been appointed as director of marketing & communications. In this leadership role, Darcy will oversee the on-property marketing and creative teams and all third party marketing agencies.

“We are excited to welcome Jenna to the Grand Geneva team,” said Stephen Magnuson, managing director of Grand Geneva Resort & Spa. “ She brings a wealth of experience to this position and is the ideal person to lead the hotel’s marketing initiatives as we continue with our program of resort renovation and improvement.”

Bringing a decade of industry experience in markets across the country, Darcy joins the Grand Geneva Resort & Spa team from White Lodging Services, where she spent over six years serving as a Corporate Senior Marketing Manager in Merrillville, Indiana, and as Director of Marketing & Retail for the Brush Creek Luxury Ranch Collection in Saratoga, Wyoming.

While at Brush Creek Ranch, Darcy lead the development of White Lodging’s first digital retail business unit and oversaw all aspects of marketing and retail. Prior to this she held the role of Corporate Marketing Manager at Marcus Hotels & Resorts in Milwaukee.