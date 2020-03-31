You are the owner of this article.
Grand Geneva joins other tourist spots in shutting down temporarily
Grand Geneva joins other tourist spots in shutting down temporarily

Grand Geneva

The Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, originally built as a Playboy Club, is located at W7036 Grand Geneva Way in the town of Lyons.

TOWN OF LYONS — One of the Lake Geneva region's premier resorts, the Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, has closed its doors temporarily because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The resort owner, Milwaukee-based Marcus Corp., said the entire Grand Geneva property was closed effective March 26.

Although no schedule has been announced for reopening the resort, Marcus Corp. said it was refunding guests with reservations throughout the month of April.

The former Playboy Club, located at 7036 Grand Geneva Way in the town of Lyons, includes 609 guest rooms, 29 villas and 225 suites at the Timber Ridge Lodge. The resort also includes golf courses, a salon and spa, and several restaurants.

In announcing the closure, Marcus Corp. said the company was making the safety and well being of guests and employees its top priority. Other hotels and resorts in the company also were closing.

"In light of these challenges and our current business levels," company president Michael R. Evans said, "we have made the difficult decision to close a select number of our properties across our portfolio."

The Grand Geneva joins other hotels, restaurants and tourist attractions in the Lake Geneva region that have closed or suspended operations temporarily because of the coronavirus public health crisis.

