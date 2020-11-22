Grand Geneva’s Sunday fireworks open to guests only, but other nights public can drive through

LYONS – Grand Geneva Resort and Spa’s annual illumination ceremony, where the resort flips the switch to turn on the holiday season and its light display, is Sunday, Nov. 22.
But due to COVID-19 safety guidelines and recommendations from health officials, attendance at this year’s illumination ceremony, which includes fireworks, will be limited to resort guests only.
While the opening night is limited to guests to avoid crowds, the resort will be open throughout December for the public to drive through the grounds and check out the light display. The resort’s trolley, however, is also only open to guests because of safety measures.
In addition, the resort’s gingerbread house display is open to the public Sunday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. It’s located in the upper level in Galewoods B/C.
In addition, there is a lot of events throughout December that the public can attend.
- Breakfasts with Santa at Grand Geneva Resort is every Saturday and Sunday Nov. 28 to Dec. 20 from 8 a.m. to noon. Santa and Mrs. Claus and the children will practice safe social distancing and Santa and Mrs. Claus will be wearing masks to provide a safe experience. The cost for the breakfast is $35 for adults, $20 for children 6-12, and $12 for kids 2-5 (service charge and tax not included). Call 262-249-4788 for breakfast reservations.
- Breakfast with Santa at Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark is Sundays Nov. 29-Dec. 20 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. It’s in the Cascades Ballroom at Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis, no reservations needed. The cost is $25 for adults, $15 for kids 6-12, $10 for kids 2-5, and children under 2 are complimentary with a paying adult (prices do not include service charge or tax).
- Grand Geneva will again host its traditional holiday tea at Ristoranté Brissago every Friday and Saturday, Nov. 27 – Dec. 19 from 1-2 p.m. There’s a Mad Hatter Tea option for adults for $24.95 and a Kid's Tea for children 12 and under for $14.95 (service charge and tax not included).
For more information go to: https://www.grandgeneva.com/seasons/christmas
