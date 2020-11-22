Grand Geneva’s Sunday fireworks open to guests only, but other nights public can drive through

LYONS – Grand Geneva Resort and Spa’s annual illumination ceremony, where the resort flips the switch to turn on the holiday season and its light display, is Sunday, Nov. 22.

But due to COVID-19 safety guidelines and recommendations from health officials, attendance at this year’s illumination ceremony, which includes fireworks, will be limited to resort guests only.

While the opening night is limited to guests to avoid crowds, the resort will be open throughout December for the public to drive through the grounds and check out the light display. The resort’s trolley, however, is also only open to guests because of safety measures.

In addition, the resort’s gingerbread house display is open to the public Sunday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. It’s located in the upper level in Galewoods B/C.

In addition, there is a lot of events throughout December that the public can attend.