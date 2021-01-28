Grand Geneva Winter Carnival cancelled, Winterfest still on

With February right around the corner, you may have looked at a calendar and started to wonder about Grand Geneva’s annual Winter Carnival, which annually includes fun snow activities and a grand finale firework show.

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the carnival has been cancelled this year, the resort announced on social media on Thursday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The health, safety, and well-being of our guests, associates and community is always a top priority. Due to COVID-19 related safety guidelines and recommendations from health officials, the Winter Carnival Celebration at The Mountain Top has been cancelled for this year,” stated the post on Facebook.

But the good news is that they plan to be back next year.

“The Winter Carnival Celebration is scheduled to be back bigger and better than ever in February 2022.”

While the carnival is not happening, Lake Geneva’s Winterfest is still happening Feb. 3-7, with ten teams from around the nation competing in the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship.