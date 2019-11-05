WHITEWATER — The new Community Engagement Center at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has its grand opening Dec. 5.
The 52,000-square-foot building is located at 1260 Main St., about four blocks west of campus.
The new center provides easier access to several university services as well as offering space for students to work and room for storage.
“With the opening of the Community Engagement Center, UW-Whitewater builds upon its long history of service to the community,” said Chancellor Dwight C. Watson.
Vice Chancellor for Administrative Affairs Grace Crickette worked closely with campus and community constituents to help determine the best offerings to be located at the center.
“The Community Engagement Center is designed to be an innovative hub for collaboration and we look forward to seeing the impact it will have on our region,” Crickette said. “Community organizations and businesses can meet in this exciting new facility where experts are readily available.”
Some of the services that are relocating from the UW-Whitewater campus are:
Small Business Development Center, Wisconsin Innovation Services Center and the United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship.
Continuing Education Services, including adult and community outreach services.
Clinical practicum area.
Certified testing center.
Center for Inclusive Transition, Education and Employment.
Education Assessment Center.
Occupational and Environmental Safety and Health Department safety lab.
An art gallery and lab space for the visual arts.
Printing Services community use location.
Storage area for marching band and theater props and costumes
The building offers ample space for co-working where students, faculty, staff and community members can work individually or together on projects. There is outdoor meeting space as well.
The Dec. 5 grand opening will be in conjunction with UW-Whitewater hosting the UW System Board of Regents meeting.
The Community Engagement Center furnishings are more than 90 percent up-cycled from furniture and accessories from other UW System campuses.
Gina Elmore, who also serves as a development coordinator for the Office of Human Resources and Diversity, will manage the Community Engagement Center. She can be reached at elmoreg@uww.edu or 262-472-1219.