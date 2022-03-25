Grant approved to help promote 2nd annual Bacon Fest in Lake Geneva

The sizzling sound of bacon cooking in downtown Lake Geneva is another step closer to becoming a reality.

Members of the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission awarded a $10,000 grant, March 14, to the Wisconsin Valley Media Group— the parent company of the Lake Geneva Regional News, Kenosha News and Racine Journal Times— to help pay the cost to promote the second annual Lake Geneva Bacon Fest, which scheduled to be held May 14 and May 15 at Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive.

The grant was approved by 4-1 vote with Alderman Richard Hedlund, who also is a member of the Tourism Commission, voting “no.”

The media group initially presented the grant request to the Tourism Commission, Jan. 10, but the commission members said they could not approve the grant until the city council approved a permit for the event.

Members of the city council unanimously approved an event permit for Bacon Fest, Feb. 14.

Bacon Fest is set to feature food vendors and food trucks with bacon-inspired dishes, live music, children’s activities, contests and non-food vendors.

Last year’s Bacon Fest attracted about 2,500 people and because of its success the event has been expanded to two days this year.

The grant request was not approved without some discussion.

Dana Trilla, vice chairperson for the Tourism Commission, said she is concerned that the event is being held on the same weekend as the Lake Geneva Jaycees’ Pub & Grub Crawl and the Lake Geneva Women’s Association’s Women’s Weekend.

Trilla also expressed concern about whether there will be enough hotel rooms available in Lake Geneva with visitors attending the different events.

“That’s three events on one weekend, and it seems a little busy,” Trilla said.

Hedlund said he also is concerned about the three events being held on the same weekend, and proposed that the media group consider conducting Bacon Fest at another time— possibly October.

“People like bacon in October,” Hedlund said.

Stephania Klett, president and CEO for VISIT Lake Geneva, said she feels people will enjoy having the option of attending the different events and feels there will be enough hotel rooms available.

“I think it might be real interesting to see what happens and it will give visitors an option, because that’s what they love,” Klett said. “Research shows us that visitors want to do as much as possible in the limited time they have available.”

Kelly Wells, event manager for Wisconsin Valley Group, said she also feels people will attend the various events.”

“I think there is room for everything,” Wells said. “They are very different. I think the Women’s Weekend event will pull from our event and opposite, as well, and they’re in the same area.”

Wells said Bacon Fest initially was going to be held May 21 and May 22, but then they learned that a wedding is going to be held May 21 at Flat Iron Park, so the media group switched its dates for Bacon Fest with the “Lake Geneva Jazz Fest: Bash on the Bayou,” which will be held May 20 through May 22 at the Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Highway H in the Town of Geneva.

“I worked with (City Clerk) Lana Kropf and the staff at the office, and she assured us that the 14th and the 15th were good to go,” Wells said. “So that’s what we moved forward with, with all the various city approvals.”

Several of the Tourism Commission members also expressed concerned that they already awarded grants to help promote the Pub & Grub Crawl and Women’s Weekend and questioned if they wanted to approve a grant for a third event that weekend.

The Tourism Commission awarded a $15,000 grant for the Pub & Grub Crawl, Jan. 10, and a $10,600 grant for Women’s Weekend, Nov. 8, 2021 and estimated that awarding grants for all three events would cost more than $35,000.

“If you look at if from an fiscal aspect, how much are we going to spend on one weekend?,” Hedlund said.

Brian Waspi, chairperson for the Tourism Commission, said he agrees that is a lot of money to award grants for one weekend, but he also is pleased with the success of last year’s Bacon Fest.

“I agree with all of this,” Waspi said. “I don’t think it’s enough for me to want to kill Bacon Fest.”

Robert Ireland, general manager for the Lake Geneva Regional News, said the Tourism Commission already awarded a $10,000 grant for Jazz Fest, Jan. 10, when it was initially going to be held that same weekend.

“We essentially swapped the two events,” Ireland said. “So Jazz Fest is now moved to May 20 through May 22 just because we didn’t have access to the park.”

After some discussion, the Tourism Commission approved the grant request.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.