Grants awarded for holiday and winter-related events

Lake Geneva Business Improvement District officials have received some additional funding to help promote their upcoming holiday events.

Members of the tourism commission unanimously approved a $14,200 grant for the Business Improvement District, Nov. 8, to help pay the cost to market their holiday events and to host the Christmas tree lighting ceremony, which will be held 5:30 p.m., Dec. 3 at Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive.

Kristina Tarantino, event coordinator for the Business Improvement District, said the holiday events help attract many visitors to Lake Geneva and shoppers to the downtown businesses.

Tarantino said many people who attend the tree lighting ceremony also attend VISIT Lake Geneva’s Electric Christmas Parade, which is held the following evening.

“There’s a huge amount of marketing and promotion we do for the tree lighting ceremony,” Tarantino said. “We feel like people will come to that because it’s the same weekend as the parade, and they’re going to stay over Friday and Saturday.”

Tarantino said the grant funding will be used to promote the holiday events on the Business Improvement District’s website, Facebook page, printed fliers and local media outlets.

“The website is the biggest expense,” Tarantino said. “We update it all the time, so people have a lot of information as far as what’s going on in December, where it’s happening and what are the hours.”

Alderman Richard Hedlund, who also is a member of tourism commission, questioned why $3,500 of the grant money is being used for the tree lighting ceremony.

Tarantino said there is a lot of costs involved with hosting the tree lighting ceremony including transporting the tree to Flat Iron Park, paying for entertainment and installing decorations.

“We create like a 45-minute show, giving people a reason to come,” Tarantino said. “They’re going to listen to stories and see Santa. We have decorations, live music and hot chocolate. It’s expensive to get a show going like that.”

Brian Waspi, chairman of the tourism commission, said he would like the Business Improvement District to not spend more than $3,000 on the tree lighting ceremony and use the rest of the grant money to help promote the other holiday events.

“I would prefer to see that, so you’re not pigeonholed into saying you have to spend $3,500 on the three lighting,” Waspi said. “I would love for you to spend the $14,200 but to give flexibility to increase those other categories.”

Tarantino said she feels she could reduce the amount spent on the tree lighting ceremony.

“We’ve done well on our internal budget this year, so we can do what you’re telling us to do,” Tarantino said.

Besides the tree lighting ceremony, the Business Improvement District is hosting a holiday open house, holiday window decorating contest and Santa visits from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 5, Dec. 12 and Dec. 19.

For more information about the holiday events, visit www.streetsoflakegeneva.com.

VISIT Lake Geneva receives grant for ice sculpture tourMembers of the tourism commission awarded a $10,950 grant to VISIT Lake Geneva to conduct its ice sculpture tour, which will be held from Feb. 3 to Feb. 6 in downtown Lake Geneva as part of the Winterfest activities.

The ice sculpture tour includes participating businesses placing an ice sculpture in front of their establishment. The ice sculptures are typically related to the business.

Deanna Goodwin, marketing director for VISIT Lake Geneva, said the grant money would be used to help the downtown merchants pay the cost to have an ice sculptured installed in front of their business.

The sculptures cost about $395, and the grant money would provide $195 to each participating business. Goodwin said the grant money would allow up to 50 businesses to participate in the ice sculpture tour.

“Essentially, it’s paying for half of the cost of an ice sculpture,” Goodwin said. “So a business can have an affordable cost to participate.”

Goodwin said the ice sculpture tour has helped to attract many people to the downtown area, while they attend the National Snow Sculpting Competition at Riviera Plaza and Flat Iron Park.

“It’s become a wonderful companion to Winterfest, and it completely is a new side to Winterfest that has a really great draw,” Goodwin said. “It’s just not snow. We also got ice, so it’s twice as nice.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.