Grants awarded for two fall Lake Geneva events - Honkytonk Fest and Oktoberfest

The Lake Geneva Business Improvement District has received $20,000 in grant funding to help promote and market two upcoming fall events.

Members of the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission approved, Aug. 8, to award the group a $10,000 grant to help pay the cost to promote Honkytonk Fest, which is scheduled to be held Sept. 16 through Sept. 18 in Downtown Lake Geneva.

The grant request was approved by a 4-1 vote with Alderman Richard Hedlund, who also is a tourism commission member, voting “no.”

Honkytonk Fest, which is a new event this year, will feature live music at participating bars and restaurants and buskers performing throughout the Downtown area.

“We’re going to co-promote with them,” Kristina Tarantino, event director for the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District, said regarding the participating bars and restaurants. “It’s going to be Nashville-style music. We’re going to have entertainment all over town.”

A craft beer fest will be held alongside Honkytonk Fest from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sept. 17 at Seminary Park, located near the corner of South Lake Shore Drive and Baker Street, which will include local craft beer vendors and live music.

“It will be similar to Oktoberfest, but on a much smaller scale,” Tarantino said. “This is an event within an event, which is sort of like a craft beer fest.”

The festivities continue from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sept. 18 at Seminary Park with food vendors, line dancing, craft vendors and live music.

Tickets for both Seminary Park events cost $45 through Sept. 1 and $55 after Sept. 1, and can be purchased by visiting www.streetsoflakegeneva.com. The cost includes unlimited samples of craft beer. A designated driver ticket can be purchased for $15.

The cost includes both events.

“So there’s a lot going on,” Tarantino said. “If you don’t want to go to the ticketed events, you can be in town and listen to the music.”

Hedlund questioned awarding a $10,000 grant to help promote a new event. He said the Business Improvement District estimates that the event will attract about 3,500 people and questioned whether that would be enough people to warrant the grant.

“I think that’s too much. We give $10,000 to established events that have happened in the past and have a track record in Lake Geneva,” Hedlund said. “You’re talking about 3,500 people, and we’re going to give $10,000 to promote it? That makes absolutely no sense.”

Tarantino said since Honkytonk Fest is a new event, the Business Improvement District wants to try to market the event to as many people as possible.

“We want to spend as much on Honkytonk Fest as possible, because we want it to be successful. We want people to come to town, therefore we need money to advertise it,” Tarantino said. “It may not get as many people as Oktoberfest, but we feel like it’s an investment in the future.”

Tarantino said since Honkytonk Fest is a three-day event, she feels it will encourage many people to stay in the Lake Geneva hotels.

“That’s why we’re having it on the 16th, 17th and 18th, because if it was for one day people would come and go,” Tarantino said. “We’re giving them many options and lots of stuff to do over the weekend. There’s free stuff to do. There’s paid stuff to do. So we will spread this out all over town so people will stay.”

Grant awarded for OktoberfestThe tourism commission unanimously approved a $10,000 grant, Aug. 8, to help the Business Improvement District promote Lake Geneva Oktoberfest, which will be held Oct. 7 through Oct. 9 at Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive.

The event is set to feature live music, food vendors, children’s activities, craft fair and German-themed competitions.

Hedlund said Oktoberfest attracts many visitors to Lake Geneva each year.

“It does bring people to town,” Hedlund said. “Whether it generates overnight stays, I have no idea. I do know a lot of people like it. Residents like it. The tourists like it. They do a lot of good things at Oktoberfest.”

Tarantino said there will be increased security during this year’s Oktoberfest to help improve safety.

“We hired a private security company, so we have 10 security guards where last year we had a few,” Tarantino said.

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier, who also is a member of the tourism commission, said she is pleased that there will be increased security at the festival because it will provide some relief for the police department.

“Our police department can be used for local issues,” Fesenmaier said. “Because a lot of times our locals will try to access the police during the festivals, and they’re told there’s nobody to help out in the neighborhoods because they are Downtown at the festival. So thank you for spending your money on that. The residents will appreciate that.”

Tarantino said they also have hired additional staff to help clean up after the festival.

“That also relieves the city of a lot of stuff they have to do,” Tarantino said. “So we made changes to Oktoberfest to accommodate everybody.”

Promoting the events outside of Walworth CountyMembers of the tourism commission told the Business Improvement District that they want them to use the majority of the grant funding to promote the events to people outside of Walworth County to help attract more tourists and overnight stays.

The tourism commission receives funding for the grants through room tax revenue.

“We’re tasked with bringing in out-of-town visitors,” Brian Waspi, chairperson for the tourism commission, said. “It’s not local taxpayer money we’re using here. It’s generated from overnight guests. When an event goes on, I think it’s wonderful that it’s for the people here. But we need to bring in people from out of town.”

Tarantino said she plans to promote the events outside of the Walworth County area to help attract more visitors.

“We don’t have a huge budget for marketing our events, and marketing is pretty much the one way we can get the word to get people to come to town and get them to stay in a hotel room and visit our website,” Tarantino said.